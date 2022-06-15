Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beginning June 18 and concluding March 25, 2023, Nitro Rallycross (NRX) will host 10 rounds of racing in six countries as NBC announced a broadcast schedule in which every race will be streamed live on their Peacock streaming service with encore presentations on either CNBC or NBC.

Covering begins Saturday morning at 7 a.m. ET with at Lydden Hill in Southern England with another race following on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET. An encore of the event will air at 11:30 a.m. on CNBC and throughout the season, every round will be featured with network coverage.

The series features some of the best rally racers currently competing, including last year’s champion Travis Pastrana and motorsports icons Ken Block, Tanner Foust and Jenson Button.

the history of @LyddenHill is undeniable… we’re leveling it up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RFsFPd7gKm — Nitro Rallycross (@NitroRallycross) June 13, 2022

The first three rounds of the season will be held in Europe. Following the 2022 debut in England, NRX heads to Sweden on July 30-31 and then Finland on August 27-28.

The series returns to the United States in October, with stops at Minneapolis and Los Angeles. In November, they will compete in Phoenix before taking the show international once more.

December features a stop in Saudi Arabia, before the series travels to Canada with rounds in Quebec in January, 2023 and Calgary in February.

Nitro Rallycross will end their 2022-23 season in March at a location in the United States that is still to be determined. This race will feature two encore presentations on CNC and NBC respectively.

Andrew Coley will serve as play-by-play commentator throughout the season joined by analyst Jarod DeAnda, and reporters Katie Osborn and Streetbike Tommy.

NBC Sports’ 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross coverage schedule:

Date Race Platform Time (ET) Sat., June 18 United Kingdom Peacock 7 a.m. Sun., June 19 United Kingdom Peacock 7:30 a.m. United Kingdom CNBC* 11:30 a.m. Sat., July 30 Sweden Peacock 9 a.m. Sun., July 31 Sweden Peacock 8 a.m. Sweden CNBC* 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 27 Finland Peacock 8 a.m. Sun., Aug. 28 Finland Peacock 7 a.m. Finland CNBC* 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1 Minneapolis Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Oct. 2 Minneapolis CNBC* 11:30 a.m. Minneapolis Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., Oct. 29 Los Angeles Peacock 5 p.m. Sun., Oct. 30 Los Angeles CNBC* 1 p.m. Los Angeles Peacock 5 p.m. Sat., Nov. 12 Phoenix Peacock 5 p.m. Sun., Nov. 13 Phoenix CNBC* 12:30 p.m. Phoenix Peacock 5 p.m. Fri., Dec. 9 Saudi Arabia Peacock 7 a.m. Sat., Dec. 10 Saudi Arabia Peacock 7 a.m. Sun., Dec. 11 Saudi Arabia CNBC* 1 p.m. Fri., Jan. 20 Quebec Peacock 5 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21 Quebec Peacock 5 p.m. Sun., Jan. 22 Quebec CNBC* 1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4 Calgary Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Feb. 5 Calgary CNBC* 1 p.m. Calgary Peacock 3 p.m. Fri., Mar. 24 TBD Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25 TBD NBC* 12:30 p.m. TBD Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., Mar. 26 TBD CNBC* 1 p.m.

*encore presentation