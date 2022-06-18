After winning five of the first eight rounds of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen is this week’s overwhelming PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to win the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.

This week, Verstappen has minus odds of -260, which means the only way a bettor can be successful with this wager is to find someone willing to take the opposite side. Part of the reason for Verstappen’s minus line is because will lead the field to green on Sunday.

Because of the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, the Canadian Grand Prix has not been run since 2019 and in that race, Verstappen scored one of three top-fives in five starts at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. His best finish of third came in 2018.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is ranked second this week with a line of +540. He has stood on the podium four times in the first eight rounds with a pair of second-place finishes in Bahrain and Monte Carlo as his highwater mark. The best Sainz has finished in Canda is eighth, however. That top-10 came in 2018 and he also has a ninth-place finish from 2016. Sainz qualified third for the race.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Sainz is $5.40 for the race. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Starting on the outside pole, Fernando Alonso is listed at +1300. Alonso has made 16 starts on this track with one win coming back in 2006. He has not finished in the top 10 in his last four attempts, however, and was running at the end of only one of those races.

Charles Leclerc is ranked fourth at +2000. He has two Canadian Grands Prix to his credit and finished on the podium once in 2019. Leclerc won two of the first three races this season, but failed to stand on the podium in his last three starts. Leclerc did make a qualification attempt after going out in the first group since he was already facing a 10-place grid penalty for changing his engine.

Ranked fifth this week is Lewis Hamilton at +2200. Hamilton earned a podium finish in the season-opening race in Bahrain and has not finished that well in 2022 since. He came close last week in Azerbaijan with a fourth, however. Hamilton has seven Canadian GP wins to his credit, including four of the last five. He is the most recent winner on this track in 2019 when he finished 3.658 seconds ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

