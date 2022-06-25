Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA start times: The third round of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series’ Michelin Endurance Cup will draw the largest field in eight years to Watkins Glen International.

There are 49 cars entered in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (10:40 a.m. ET, Peacock, 2-5 p.m. ET, USA) across all five divisions (the first full field of IMSA categories since the Twelve Hours of Sebring). It’s the highest car count for IMSA at the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course since 53 cars lined up for the 2014 race.

In his first IMSA start since the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Jimmie Johnson will be racing with Mike Rockenfeller and Kamui Kobayashi in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac (which is running the four-race Endurance Cup of Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Michelin Road Atlanta).

With tight championship battles in every division, the premier DPi category features the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist leading by 10 points over the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillacs are ranked third and fourth in the standings.

Though Jarvis and Blomqvist are winless since the team’s Rolex 24 victory, the car has three consecutive runner-up finishes.

There will be no repeat overall winner at the Glen, which was won last year by the now-defunct No. 55 Mazda team.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International in New York (all times are ET):

IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 10:40 a.m. ET

Race distance: Six hours on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be XX degrees with % chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the 49-car field over five divisions (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD) for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International.

RACE BROADCAST

TV: 10:40 a.m. ET, Peacock, 2-5 p.m. ET, USA Network. Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag. Kevin Lee and James Hinchcliffe are the announcers with analysts Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell and pit reporters Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse and Brian Till.

IMSA.com live TV qualifying stream: Saturday, 1:15 p.m. ET.

IMSA Radio: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA AT WATKINS GLEN

Thursday, June 23

9:05 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

9:50 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

10:45 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

1 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

1:45 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

2:30 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

3:30 p.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

Friday, June 24

8 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

8:45 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

9:30 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying, Race 1

9:50 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying, Race 2

11:05 a.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

12:20 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 1

1:25 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 1

2:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo, Race 1

3:35 p.m.: Michelin Challenge TCR qualifying

3:55 p.m.: Michelin Challenge GS qualifying

4:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, June 25

8 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

10 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 2

11:05 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 1

12:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo, Race 2

1:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

3:45 p.m.: Tioga Downs Casino Resort 120 at the Glen (Michelin Pilot Challenge)

Sunday, June 26

8 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

10:40 a.m.: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen (Peacock; USA Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET)