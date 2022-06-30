IMSA start times: After a three-year absence from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return to CTMP this weekend for the Chevrolet Grand Prix.

The long layoff ensures there will be no repeat overall winner. In the series’ most recent race at the Bowmanville, Ontario, road course, the top two spots were swept by Mazda Motorsports, which since has left IMSA’s top division.

The No. 10 Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing has won three of the past four races to take a 17-point lead over the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura, which has four consecutive second-place finishes with drivers Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix will mark the only back-to-back racing weekends on the IMSA schedule as the series heads 300 miles north after the six-hour race June 26 at Watkins Glen International. It’s IMSA’s first race weekend in Canada since 2019, and the series’ first race outside the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a season-low eight entries in the GTD division with some teams electing to skip the event. CarBahn with Peregrine Racing is out after a crash at the Glen.

Wright Motorsports, which won the GTD category in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and is second in the 2022 points standings, announced this week that the No. 16 Porsche would miss the event because of Canadian COVID-19 policies.

Travelers entering Canada must be vaccinated, which precludes crossing the border for driver Ryan Hardwick and other key members of Wright Motorsports who are unvaccinated. Because the CTMP race counts only toward the Sprint Cup standings, missing the race won’t affect Wright Motorsports’ overall title chances.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario (all times are ET):

IMSA start times, schedule, TV info

WHEN: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 10-turn, 2.459-mile road course

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 71 degrees with an 11% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 27-car field over four divisions (DPi, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD) for the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Two-time Rolex 24 winner Kamui Kobayashi will be making his IMSA GTD Pro debut with Vasser Sullivan.

RACE BROADCAST

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock. Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag. Dave Burns and Calvin Fish are the announcers with pit reporters Hannah Newhouse and Brian Till.

IMSA.com live TV qualifying stream: Saturday, 12:35 p.m. ET.

IMSA Radio: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA AT CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK

Friday, July 1

9:30 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

10:55 a.m.: Masters Racing Legends USA/Formula Atlantic practice

1:20 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

2:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

4:30 p.m.: Masters Racing Legends USA/Formula Atlantic qualifying

5:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

Saturday, July 2

8 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

10:15 a.m.: Prototype Challenge practice

11:40 a.m.: Masters Racing Legends USA/Formula Atlantic, Race 1

12:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

2:05 p.m.: Prototype Challenge practice

4:10 p.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120

Sunday, July 3

8:15 a.m.: Prototype Challenge qualifying

9:40 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

10:30 a.m.: Masters Racing Legends USA/Formula Atlantic Race 2

11:35 a.m.: Prototype Challenge race

3:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix