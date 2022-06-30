Last year’s winner at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Josef Newgarden is the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite for this week’s Honda Indy 200 (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com).

There have been five winners in the past five races at Mid-Ohio, but Newgarden is the most recent multiple winner after taking the checkered flag in 2017 and 2021. In seven career starts on this track, he has finished outside the top 10 only once, which was a 14th-place result in 2019. His odds for Sunday’s race are +360.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Newgarden is $3.60. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The betting lines are much closer below Newgarden.

Patricio O’Ward and Alex Palou are both ranked second this week with a line of +550.

In three starts, O’Ward has not yet cracked the top five at Mid-Ohio with a best of eighth in last year’s event. He has one win on a road course this year, however, after taking Barber Motorsports Park in Round 4.

Palou is also winless, although he came close last year with a third-place finish after starting the race seventh. Palou is winless on the season with his last victory coming at Portland International Raceway last fall.

MORE: Win $25,000 with Honda IndyCar 200 Predictor

Ranked fourth is Colton Herta, barely 25 points behind O’Ward and Palou. There have been five winners in the last five races at Mid-Ohio and Herta is one of them. His win came in the first race of a doubleheader in 2020, but that is his only top-five. Herta also won on the Indy road course four rounds ago.

Alexander Rossi rounds out the top five this week with a line of +700. With a payout nearly twice that of the favorite, Rossi may be the best value this week.

Rossi has not yet won in 2022, but he has been among the top five in his last three starts this season, including a third-place finish last week at Road America. He won at Mid-Ohio in 2018 and has not been outside the top five since. In fact, in six career starts there, his worst effort landed sixth on the chart in his inaugural attempt in 2017.

Will Power won the second race of 2020’s double header, which was his ninth top-10 in the previous 10 races on this track. Power started the season with five consecutive top-fives and won at Belle Isle two rounds ago. His line this week is +900.

Scott Dixon rounds out the contenders under 10/1 with a line of +900. He won on this track in 2019.

Previous Betting Lines

Road America: Alex Palou is slightly favored

St Petersburg: Colton Herta tops the list

Texas: Scott Dixon favored

Long Beach: Herta favored for second street race

Barber: Herta still favored, but line gets longer

GMR Grand Prix: Herta continue to be road racing favorite

Indy 500: Scott Dixon favored; Jimmie Johnson solid dark horse

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

For more betting coverage, visit NBC Sports Edge