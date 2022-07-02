The World Supercross Championship (WSX) and Australian-based SX Global announced the first round of their five-race pilot season will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on October 8, 2022, and two of the biggest names in Supercross, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, will be part of the lineup. The race will be named the British Grand Prix.

Tomac will be a wildcard entry. WSX makes provision for four wildcard riders in each round, allowing for privateer participation against the 10 franchised organizations.

“I’m pumped to be heading to Cardiff to compete in the FIM World Supercross British Grand Prix. It’s a huge opportunity for fans in the UK to witness world championship supercross for the first time, and I’m excited to be part of such a historical moment for the sport.” Tomac said in a press release. “While I’m definitely looking forward to going head-to-head with Ken, I also know there’s going to be a bunch of fast, talented riders from around the world all lining up for their shot at a world championship. It’s going to be an epic battle for certain.”

Tomac is the 2020 FIM World Supercross Champion when that title was crowned by the American-based Monster Energy Supercross series. Tomac is currently second in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross standings behind Chase Sexton and only five points ahead of Roczen.

The news came one day after Roczen committed to running the inaugural season for an undisclosed team. Roczen finished third in the 2020 season and was second in 2021. Last year, Roczen shortened his 2022 campaign to focus on his health.

It worked, as he is one of four riders who won in the first four rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Roczen is currently third in those standings.

“The WSX is a unique opportunity to compete on a truly global scale, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” said Roczen. “I haven’t raced overseas in a very long time so I’m looking forward to bringing supercross to diehard fans at these international events in 2022, all while competing for an FIM-sanctioned world title.

“I’m thrilled for what will no doubt be an unbelievable experience and a fantastic springboard for a full assault on my 2023 Supercross and Motocross championship goals.”

MotoConcepts Racing Honda announced their lineup last week with Justin Brayton and Vince Friese set to race in the SX1 Division, which is the WSX designation for the 450 class. Mitchell Oldenburg and Cole Seely will race in the SX2 Division, so the series already has some star power on which they can bank.

And for Roczen, the international series gives him a chance to connect with his European fans.

“The British Grand Prix in Cardiff represents a groundbreaking moment in supercross history, as well as the shared vision, passion and hard work of our SX Global team to elevate supercross on a truly global level,” said Tony Cochrane, president, SX Global. “We believe the demand for supercross around the world can sustain this sport year-round, and the FIM World Supercross Championship will be the platform that achieves this. The British Grand Prix and 2022 pilot season are merely the beginning, and there’s much work to be done. But we could not be prouder to begin this incredible journey to expand the global relevance of this great sport.”

The race will be held in the evening under the lights.