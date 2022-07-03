Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mid-Ohio results, points: With his second victory of the NTT IndyCar Series season, Scott McLaughlin moved up two spots in the championship standings Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

McLaughlin, who won the St. Petersburg season opener for his first career IndyCar victory, led the final 21 laps in his No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet to win by 0.5512 seconds over Alex Palou.

Will Power finished third for Team Penske, which now has wins in six of nine races this season between Josef Newgarden (Texas, Long Beach, Road America), McLaughlin and Power (Detroit).

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

Here is the finishing order in the Honda Indy 200 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80, Running

2. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 80, Running

3. (21) Will Power, Chevrolet, 80, Running

4. (11) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

5. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 80, Running

6. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 80, Running

7. (14) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80, Running

8. (15) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 80, Running

9. (8) David Malukas, Honda, 80, Running

10. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 80, Running

11. (16) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 80, Running

12. (18) Graham Rahal, Honda, 80, Running

13. (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 80, Running

14. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 80, Running

15. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Running

16. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 80, Running

17. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 80, Running

18. (25) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 80, Running

19. (12) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 80, Running

20. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 80, Running

21. (17) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 79, Running

22. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 78, Running

23. (10) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 57, Mechanical

24. (1) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 52, Mechanical

25. (26) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 51, Mechanical

26. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 28, Contact

27. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 8, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 101.557 mph; Time of race: 1:46:43.3290; Margin of victory: 0.5512 of a second; Cautions: Six for 17 laps; Lead changes: Three among Four drivers. Lap leaders: O’Ward 1-28; McLaughlin 29-52; Herta 53-59; McLaughlin 60-80.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the ninth race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 321, Power 301, Newgarden 287, Palou 286, O’Ward 256, Dixon 254, McLaughlin 252, Rossi 229, Pagenaud 217, Herta 212.

Rest of the standings: Rosenqvist 208, VeeKay 193, Daly 188, Grosjean 183, Rahal 177, Castroneves 160, Lundgaard 159, Sato 149, Malukas 145, Harvey 115, Johnson 99, DeFrancesco 99, Kirkwood 98, Ilott 97, Tony Kanaan 78, Santino Ferrucci 71, Kellett 70, Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Ed Carpenter 49, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10

NEXT: For the first time in three years, IndyCar will return July 17 to Canada and the streets of Toronto. Broadcast coverage is exclusively on Peacock Premium and will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

