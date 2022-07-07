Coming off his worst finish this season in a race he completed, Max Verstappen is nevertheless prohibitively favored in PointsBet Sportsbook odds to win the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. His line this week is in the minus range for the third straight week at -110. Verstappen swept the two races held on this circuit in 2021.

Last week ahead of the British GP, Verstappen was coming off consecutive wins in Azerbaijan and Canada with five victories in the previous six races. He showed a line of -135, which was 515 points greater than the closest competitor, Charles Leclerc. Verstappen finished seventh in the British GP.

While a bettor will still need to find someone willing to take the opposite bet for Austria, it is notable that he opened at almost even money, compared to the -260 he showed in Canada.

After leading 13 of 52 laps at Silverstone, Leclerc is the second-ranked driver this week with a line of +240. That is a significant reduction from last week’s +380. Leclerc is favored to win the pole this week at +125. Leclerc has two wins on the season, in Bahrain and Australia.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Leclerc is $2.40 for the race. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Carlos Sainz Jr. scored his first Formula 1 victory in last week’s crash-marred British GP. That was enough to encourage the traders to make him one of only three drivers with a line under 10/1. Sainz is listed at +900. Sainz finished sixth in the first of two races at Red Bull Ring last year and matched a career-best there of fifth in the second.

Lewis Hamilton is ranked fourth with a line of +1100. With Mercedes getting a little help for a suspension that was prone to bouncing, Hamilton earned only his third podium finish of the season at Silverstone. He is still looking for his first win of 2022 after accumulating at least eight in each of the last eight seasons.

Tied for fourth in the rankings, Sergio Perez rounds out the top five. Perez finished second last week for his sixth podium finish of the season. His win in Monte Carlo earlier this year makes him one of only four drivers to win in 2022.

