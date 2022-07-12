Defending NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou will stay with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 after the team announced it will excerise its option on the driver for next season.

After capturing Ganassi’s 14th IndyCar title last year and becoming the series’ first Spanish champion, Palou, 25, is ranked fourth in the 2022 points standings with four podiums through nine races. The third-year driver remains winless this year after scoring three victories last season at Portland, Road America and Barber Motorsports Park (where he won the 2021 opener, marking his first trip to victory lane in IndyCar).

“Alex’s track record speaks for itself,” team owner Chip Ganassi said in a release. “He’s a proven champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world. We are very excited to continue working together.”

Palou joined Ganassi last year in the No. 10 Dallara-Honda after a rookie season at Dale Coyne Racing.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’ll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season,” Palou said in a release. “The team welcomed me with open arms from day one, and I’m excited to continue working with Chip, Mike Hull, the folks on the No. 10 NTT Data Honda and everyone within the organization. The goals remain the same and we will continue to work relentlessly towards achieving them.”

Palou will race on the streets of Toronto this Sunday for the first time as IndyCar returns to Canada for the first time since 2019.