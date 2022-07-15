Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA start times Lime Rock: The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix will feature the two GT divisions of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in a two-hour, 40-minute race Saturday at Lime Rock Park.

The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix will mark the third race in four weeks for the GTD Pro and GTD categories.

The No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is the defending winner of GTD. Heart of Racing has cars entered in GTD and GTD Pro, which will be making its Lime Rock debut.

The No. 9 Porsche of Pfaff Motorsports has won two of the past three races to lead the GTD Pro points standings over the No. 3 Corvette. In GTD, the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 leads by five points over the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

After missing the past three rounds at Detroit, Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park with injuries from a motocross accident, Jack Hawksworth will return in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at Lime Rock in Lakeville, Connecticut (all times are ET):

IMSA start times, schedule, TV info

WHEN: Saturday, 3:10 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes on the seven-turn, 1.474-mile road course

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with an 8% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 15-car field over two divisions (GTD Pro, GTD) for the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Two-time Rolex 24 winner Kamui Kobayashi will be making his IMSA GTD Pro debut with Vasser Sullivan.

PRACTICE: Click here for the results from Friday’s first session l Session II

RACE BROADCAST

STREAMING/TV: Live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. USA Network will have an encore replay Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Brian Till is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish. Parker Kligerman and Hannah Newhouse will report from the pits.