IMSA Lime Rock results, points: The No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3R of Pfaff Motorsports (GTD Pro) and the No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 of Paul Miller Racing were the winners in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT race Saturday at Lime Rock Park.

It was the 10th career victory for Pfaff, which extended its points lead with its fourth win this season (and second overall at Lime Rock). Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet each won for the first time at Lime Rock in delivering Pfaff its third victory in the past four GTD Pro races.

Campbell and Jaminet lead by 215 points over the No. 3 Corvette C8.R (fourth Saturday) of Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia.

“We stuck to our strategy, and it really paid off well for us,” Campbell said. “There was a lot of fuel saving at the beginning, and a few cars went off strategy and we really had to push to make our strategy come back to us. Being in front in clean air is so critical to tire management, and that was the key to our race and our strategy. I had to be patient in the middle stint and be smart in traffic.”

RESULTS: Click here for overall finishing order l Click here for the class breakdown

POINTS: Standings after Lime Rock Park l Sprint Cup standings

That’s two in a row for the No. 9 @pfaffmotorsport GTD PRO. Plaid powers to the checkered flag at the FCP Euro NorthEast Grand Prix.#IMSA | #NorthEastGP pic.twitter.com/p5aIbqWFaw — #IMSA (@IMSA) July 16, 2022

Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow each earned a second career win at Lime Rock in combining for their second victory this season for Paul Miller Racing.

Sellers took the victory with a last-lap pass of Philip Ellis, who had a fuel pump failure in his No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will head to Road America in Wisconsin with all five categories Aug. 7. The race will be televised on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET with tape-delayed coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.