Toronto results, points: Scott Dixon ended a 23-race NTT IndyCar Series winless streak (the second longest in his career) Sunday, winning the Honda Indy Toronto by 0.8106 seconds over Colton Herta.

With his first victory in the No. 9 Dallara-Honda since May 1, 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway, Dixon tied Mario Andretti for second on the IndyCar win list with his 52nd career victory.

It was the fourth victory on the Toronto street course for Dixon, and the six-time series champion also extended his record streak of 18 consecutive seasons with at least one victory.

In season bests, Felix Rosenqvist finished third, and Graham Rahal was fourth. Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson finished fifth to increase his championship lead by 15 points over Will Power (15th Sunday).

Defending series champion Alex Palou finished sixth to rebound from a tumultuous week and a starting position of 22nd.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Honda Indy Toronto:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order in the Honda Indy 200 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

2. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

3. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

4. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

5. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

6. (22) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

7. (18) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 85, Running

8. (10) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

9. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

10. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (5) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Running

13. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

14. (7) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (16) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

16. (11) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running

17. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85, Running

18. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 85, Running

19. (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

20. (25) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running

21. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 73, Contact

22. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 58, Contact

23. (4) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 44, Contact

24. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 30, Mechanical

25. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 92.234 mph; Time of Race: 1:38:45.3087; Margin of victory: 0.8106 of a second; Cautions: 4 for 15 laps; Lead changes: 7 among 6 drivers; Lap Leaders: Herta 1-17; Rosenqvist 18; Rahal 19-24; VeeKay 25-28; O’Ward 29-31; Dixon 32-46; VeeKay 47-60; Dixon 61-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after 10 of 17 races this season for:

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 351, Power 316, Palou 314, Newgarden 307, Dixon 307, O’Ward 276, McLaughlin 274, Herta 254, Rosenqvist 244, Pagenaud 243.

Rest of the standings: Rossi 236, VeeKay 211, Rahal 210, Daly 198, Grosjean 197, Lundgaard 183, Castroneves 173, Malukas 163, Sato 154, Harvey 126, Ilott 113, DeFrancesco 111, Johnson 108, Kirkwood 106, Tony Kanaan 78, Kellett 76, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Ed Carpenter 49, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10.

NEXT: IndyCar will head to Iowa Speedway for a doubleheader weekend July 23-24. The Saturday race is at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, and Sunday’s race will be at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

