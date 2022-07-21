Winless in his last two starts, Max Verstappen remains the PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to win the 2022 French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, but he no longer shows a minus line for the first time in four rounds.

This is the first time this season that Verstappen has failed to win back-to-back races with Carlos Sainz, Jr. taking the checkers in the British GP and Charles Leclerc winning the Austrian GP. Verstappen finished second in that race, giving him eight podiums in 11 races. His opening line this week is +125 to win the race and +120 to win the pole.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Verstappen is $1.25 for the race. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Last week’s winner, Leclerc is ranked second with a line of +160. Leclerc has three starts at this week’s venue with a best of third in 2019. His most recent performance there ended one lap off the pace in 16th. This season has been much more productive for the Ferrari driver with three wins and two second-place finishes.

A distant third is Lewis Hamilton with a line of +775. Given the struggles faced by Mercedes this season, this marks a turning point. Hamilton earned just his fourth podium of the year in last week’s Austrian GP, but three of those came in the last three races and he was fourth in the round preceding this streak. Hamilton is still seeking his first win of 2022.

No other driver is listed below 10/1.

Rounding out the top five are George Russell and Sergio Perez with lines of +1400 each.

Hamilton’s teammate Russell is also winless, but he has not struggled as consistently. In 11 rounds, he has 10 top-five finishes with three podiums to his credit. The most recent of these came in the Azerbaijan GP in Round 8. Russell has only two starts at Paul Ricard with a best finish of 12th.

Perez has only one win this season, but he has been the runner-up on five occasions. His most recent near miss came in the Bristish GP two rounds ago. Perez has two DNFs in the last six rounds, but the remainder of those finishes were second or better.

Sainz is ranked sixth. He has three starts on this track with a pair of top-10s top his credit in 2018 and 2019. Last year, he narrowly missed that mark with an 11th-place finish. Sainz’s win at Silverstone two rounds ago was his sixth podium finish in seven races this year in which he was running at the end.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Austrian GP Odds

Canadian GP Odds

Azerbaijan GP Odds

Monaco GP Odds

Spanish GP Odds

Miami GP Odds

Saudi Arabian GP odds

Australian GP odds

Romagna GP Odds