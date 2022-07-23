NEWTON, Iowa — Will Power dominated qualifying at Iowa Speedway, earning the pole position in the starting lineup for both NTT IndyCar Series races.

With the sweep, Power now has qualified first three times this season and has 66 career pole positions — one from tying the legendary Mario Andretti for the all-time IndyCar record.

“This qualifying session, all season, I was like, ‘This is where I can really make some damage, I can really, really put myself in a position to get there,’ ” Power said.

“I was wheeling it as much as you could. I was leaving nothing on the table.”

Power nipped teammate Josef Newgarden for the top starting spot in both races. The duo of Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolets, which are ranked in the top five of the championship standings (Power second, Newgarden fourth), will own the front row for Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, points leader Marcus Ericsson will start 12th Saturday and 15th Sunday.

“I felt like you had to start in the top 10 to have a good race,” Power said. “It seemed a little difficult to pass. Although cars can fall off a lot. You can make some positions up, you can make some positions up with strategy.

“I’m hoping that this is a good weekend for us to catch Marcus because he’s very tough. He’s not the best qualifier, but he’s probably the best racer in the series. Just over the years watching him race, he’s one of the toughest guys. Like he’s very, very good at starting back there and making his way all the way to the front.”

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Saturday’s HyVeeDeals.com 250:

ROW 1

1. Power, Will D/C/F

2. Newgarden, Josef D/C/F

ROW 2

3 20 Daly, Conor D/C/F

4 5 O’Ward, Pato D/C/F

ROW 3

5 3 McLaughlin, Scott D/C/F

6 18 Malukas, David (R) D/H/F

ROW 4

7 45 Harvey, Jack D/H/F

8 21 VeeKay, Rinus D/C/F

ROW 5

9 51 Sato, Takuma D/H/F

10 28 Grosjean, Romain D/H/F

ROW 6

11 7 Rosenqvist, Felix D/C/F

12 8 Ericsson, Marcus D/H/F

ROW 7

13 9 Dixon, Scott D/H/F

14 10 Palou, Alex D/H/F

ROW 8

15 48 Johnson, Jimmie D/H/F

16 15 Rahal, Graham D/H/F

ROW 9

17 26 Herta, Colton D/H/F

18 29 DeFrancesco, Devlin (R) D/H/F

ROW 10

19 27 Rossi, Alexander D/H/F

20 30 Lundgaard, Christian (R) D/H/F

ROW 11

21 60 Pagenaud, Simon D/H/F

22 77 Ilott, Callum (R) D/C/F

ROW 12

23 33 Carpenter, Ed D/C/F

24 14 Kirkwood, Kyle (R) D/C/F

ROW 13

25 06 Castroneves, Helio D/H/F

26 4 Kellett, Dalton D/C/F

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday’s HyVee Salute to Farmers 300 (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time, speed):

ROW 1

1 12 Power, Will D/C/F

2 2 Newgarden, Josef D/C/F

ROW 2

3 26 Herta, Colton D/H/F

4 20 Daly, Conor D/C/F

ROW 3

5 51 Sato, Takuma D/H/F

6 3 McLaughlin, Scott D/C/F

ROW 4

7 45 Harvey, Jack D/H/F

8 5 O’Ward, Pato D/C/F

ROW 5

9 21 VeeKay, Rinus D/C/F

10 7 Rosenqvist, Felix D/C/F

ROW 6

11 28 Grosjean, Romain D/H/F

12 10 Palou, Alex D/H/F

ROW 7

13 48 Johnson, Jimmie D/H/F

14 18 Malukas, David (R) D/H/F

ROW 8

15 8 Ericsson, Marcus D/H/F

16 60 Pagenaud, Simon D/H/F

ROW 9

17 30 Lundgaard, Christian (R) D/H/F

18 9 Dixon, Scott D/H/F

ROW 10

19 33 Carpenter, Ed D/C/F

20 14 Kirkwood, Kyle (R) D/C/F

ROW 11

21 27 Rossi, Alexander D/H/F

22 77 Ilott, Callum (R) D/C/F

ROW 12

23 15 Rahal, Graham D/H/F

24 06 Castroneves, Helio D/H/F

ROW 13

25 29 DeFrancesco, Devlin (R) D/H/F

26 4 Kellett, Dalton D/C/F