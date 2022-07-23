Iowa Speedway results, points after Race 1: Josef Newgarden scored his fourth IndyCar victory at Iowa Speedway, leading 208 of 250 laps.
The two-time IndyCar Series champion moved to second in the championship standings and closed the gap to 15 points behind Marcus Ericsson.
Pato O’Ward finished second, and Will Power was third. Points leader Marcus Ericsson was eighth.
Rinus VeeKay and Scott Dixon rounded out the top five.
Jimmie Johnson rebounded from a Lap 16 spin to lead 19 laps and finish 11th.
Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Saturday after the HyVeeDeals.com 250 at Iowa Speedway:
RESULTS
Here is the finishing order in the HyVeeDeals.com 250 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running
2. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running
3. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running
4. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running
5. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running
6. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 249, Running
7. (10) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running
8. (12) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 249, Running
9. (16) Graham Rahal, Honda, 249, Running
10. (20) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 249, Running
11. (15) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 249, Running
12. (22) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 249, Running
13. (19) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 249, Running
14. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 249, Running
15. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 249, Running
16. (25) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 249, Running
17. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 249, Running
18. (7) Jack Harvey, Honda, 249, Running
19. (3) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 249, Running
20. (26) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 247, Running
21. (9) Takuma Sato, Honda, 245, Running
22. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 244, Running
23. (21) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 244, Running
24. (17) Colton Herta, Honda, 242, Running
25. (23) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 160, Contact
26. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 109, Contact
Winner’s average speed: 134.674 mph; Time of race: 1:39:34.4218; Margin of victory: 6.1784 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 33 laps; Lead changes: 4 among 3 drivers; Lap Leaders: Power 1-22; Newgarden 23-59; Power 60; Johnson 61-79; Newgarden 80-250.
POINTS
Here are the points standings after 11 of 17 races this season for:
Top 10 in points: Ericsson 375, Newgarden 360, Power 353, Palou 342, Dixon 337, O’Ward 316, McLaughlin 282, Herta 260, Rossi 253, Pagenaud 250, .
Rest of the standings: Rosenqvist 249, VeeKay 243, Rahal 232, Grosjean 223, Daly 209, Lundgaard 203, Castroneves 187, Malukas 179, Sato 163, Harvey 138, Ilott 131, Johnson 128, DeFrancesco 124, Kirkwood 121, Kellett 86, Tony Kanaan 78, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, Carpenter 54, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10.
NEXT: IndyCar will complete the weekend doubleheader Sunday at Iowa Speedway with a 3 p.m. ET start on NBC.
