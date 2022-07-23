Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iowa Speedway results, points after Race 1: Josef Newgarden scored his fourth IndyCar victory at Iowa Speedway, leading 208 of 250 laps.

The two-time IndyCar Series champion moved to second in the championship standings and closed the gap to 15 points behind Marcus Ericsson.

Pato O’Ward finished second, and Will Power was third. Points leader Marcus Ericsson was eighth.

Rinus VeeKay and Scott Dixon rounded out the top five.

Jimmie Johnson rebounded from a Lap 16 spin to lead 19 laps and finish 11th.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Saturday after the HyVeeDeals.com 250 at Iowa Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 250-lap race on the 0.894-mile oval in Newton, Iowa. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the HyVeeDeals.com 250 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

4. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running

5. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

6. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 249, Running

7. (10) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running

8. (12) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 249, Running

9. (16) Graham Rahal, Honda, 249, Running

10. (20) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 249, Running

11. (15) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 249, Running

12. (22) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 249, Running

13. (19) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 249, Running

14. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 249, Running

15. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 249, Running

16. (25) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 249, Running

17. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 249, Running

18. (7) Jack Harvey, Honda, 249, Running

19. (3) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 249, Running

20. (26) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 247, Running

21. (9) Takuma Sato, Honda, 245, Running

22. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 244, Running

23. (21) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 244, Running

24. (17) Colton Herta, Honda, 242, Running

25. (23) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 160, Contact

26. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 109, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 134.674 mph; Time of race: 1:39:34.4218; Margin of victory: 6.1784 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 33 laps; Lead changes: 4 among 3 drivers; Lap Leaders: Power 1-22; Newgarden 23-59; Power 60; Johnson 61-79; Newgarden 80-250.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Here are the points standings after 11 of 17 races this season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 375, Newgarden 360, Power 353, Palou 342, Dixon 337, O’Ward 316, McLaughlin 282, Herta 260, Rossi 253, Pagenaud 250, .

Rest of the standings: Rosenqvist 249, VeeKay 243, Rahal 232, Grosjean 223, Daly 209, Lundgaard 203, Castroneves 187, Malukas 179, Sato 163, Harvey 138, Ilott 131, Johnson 128, DeFrancesco 124, Kirkwood 121, Kellett 86, Tony Kanaan 78, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, Carpenter 54, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10.

NEXT: IndyCar will complete the weekend doubleheader Sunday at Iowa Speedway with a 3 p.m. ET start on NBC.

