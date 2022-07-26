Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Iowa results, points after Race 2: Pato O’Ward took advantage of Josef Newgarden’s crash with 65 laps remaining, winning the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 at Iowa Speedway for his second victory this season.

O’Ward won by 4.24.76 seconds over Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin finished third as Chevrolets swept the podium.

“We knew that we had a great car,” O’Ward said. “So, it was all about just capitalizing and being there when it counted. The guys did a great job calling when we had to pit. It was very, very enjoyable.”

Scott Dixon finished fourth in his No. 9 Dallara-Honda, and Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top five with a career-best finish in IndyCar.

Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson finished sixth to maintain first in the championship standings, leading by eight points over Power with five races remaining.

Aiming for a weekend sweep of Iowa after winning Saturday, Newgarden slammed the Turn 4 SAFER Barrier while leading on Lap 235 of 300. He led a race-high 148 laps and was poised to take the points lead with his fifth victory of 2022.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “Man, I want to cry. So sad for my team. I don’t know what happened. It was a good run. I feel terrible for us. I don’t know; something went wrong there.”

Newgarden fainted after the race and was evaluated overnight at a Des Moines hospital. He was released Monday and will be need to be cleared by IndyCar medical staff Thursday to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Race 2 at Iowa Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 300-lap race on the 0.894-mile oval in Newton, Iowa. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 300, Running

2. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 300, Running

3. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 300, Running

4. (18) Scott Dixon, Honda, 300, Running

5. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 300, Running

6. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 300, Running

7. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 300, Running

8. (14) David Malukas, Honda, 300, Running

9. (10) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 300, Running

10. (4) Takuma Sato, Honda, 300, Running

11. (22) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 300, Running

12. (12) Colton Herta, Honda, 299, Running

13. (11) Alex Palou, Honda, 299, Running

14. (23) Graham Rahal, Honda, 299, Running

15. (25) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 298, Running

16. (3) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 298, Running

17. (19) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 297, Running

18. (21) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 296, Running

19. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 296, Running

20. (6) Jack Harvey, Honda, 296, Running

21. (24) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 295, Running

22. (26) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 294, Running

23. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 281, Running

24. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 235, Contact

25. (20) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 117, Contact

26. (17) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 112, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 140.681 mph; Time of race: 1:54:23.2097; Margin of victory: 4.2476 seconds; Cautions: 2 for 26; Lead changes: 7 among 5 drivers. Lap leaders: Power 1 – 65; Sato 66 – 67; Malukas 68; Power 69 – 83; Newgarden 84 – 195; Sato 196 – 198; Newgarden 199 – 234; O’Ward 235 – 300.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after 12 of 17 races this season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 403, Power 395, Newgarden 369, Dixon 369, O’Ward 367, Palou 359, McLaughlin 317, Herta 278, Rosenqvist 275, Rossi 265.

Rest of the standings: Pagenaud 257, VeeKay 254, Rahal 248, Grosjean 245, Daly 223, Lundgaard 208, Malukas 204, Castroneves 196, Sato 184, Johnson 158, Ilott 150, Harvey 148, DeFrancesco 139, Kirkwood 126, Kellett 94, Tony Kanaan 78, Santino Ferrucci 71, Carpenter 67, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10.

NEXT: IndyCar will race Saturday, July 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with a noon ET start on NBC.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule with dates, times, networks/streaming