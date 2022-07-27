The 2011 Pro Motocross 250 champion, Dean Wilson, will join the World Supercross (WSX) lineup for the British Grand Prix in Cardiff, Wales on October 8, 2022 and compete in front of the home crowd for the first time in his career. He will ride in the 450 Class.

A native of Scotland, Wilson made a name for himself on the American Supercross and Motocross scene, but he has not yet had the opportunity to race on home turf.

“Despite all my years competing in supercross in the USA, I’ve never had the chance to do so in front of a home crowd, so I’m naturally really excited for the new World Supercross Championship to be coming to the UK and to Cardiff,” Wilson said in a release. “Hopefully I’ll be able to feed on that and challenge for the win, in front of my friends and family.”

Wilson adds to the star power of the inaugural World Supercross (WSX) race in their three-race pilot season. He joins Americans Eli Tomac and Justin Brayton, along with Germany’s Ken Roczen. Great Britain’s Max Anstie has also committed to the series.

Boasting three 250 Supercross and five 250 Motocross wins in the US, Wilson’s best result in the 450SX class was second in 2018 at Indianapolis. In 2022, he scored seven top-10 finishes in 13 rounds.

The WSX Series’ business model provides for 10 exclusively licensed teams. Wilson has not yet announced who’s bike he will ride.

One of the features of WSX series is that it provides opportunities for international riders, who made their name in the United States, to ply their trade in front of their countrymen on a big stage.

After leaving Wales, the series heads to Melbourne for Round 2. Australian supercross star Chad Reed will end his retirement to race in front of his home crowd there.

The third and final venue for the pilot season has not yet been announced.