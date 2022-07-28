Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boasting more than 70 entries, the 2022 Driven2SaveLives BC39, features top midget drivers pitted against an impressive cast of stars from other racing divisions, including four-time Indy 500 starter Zach Veach and Cup playoff hopeful Chase Briscoe.

The race has become a staple of NASCAR’s weekend at the Brickyard and will be held midweek following this year’s Verizon 200 and IndyCar’s Gallagher Grand Prix, which marks the first time America’s top-two series will race in a doubleheader at the same track.

In its fourth running this year, the BC39 has already showcased some of the best open wheel racers with Brady Bacon winning the inaugural race in 2018, Zeb Wise winning in 2019 and Kyle Larson winning last year. Larson also won the Stoops Pursuit race the night before the main event.

The race was not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC39 is run in tribute to Bryan Clauson, who lost his life in a 2016 crash in the Belleville Midget Nationals.

Before then, he won 38 USAC National Midget races and 26 times in POWRI Midgets. Clauson also had 41 USAC Sprint Car wins and his combined success opened the door for three starts in IndyCar and 26 in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

The race holds a special place for the Clauson family. In 2016, he was one of the drivers to test this new quarter-mile track.

In addition to Veach and Briscoe, other notables entered this year are former NASCAR drivers JJ Yeley and Ryan Newman, Xfinity driver Sheldon Creed, World of Outlaws 10-time champion Donny Schatz and ARCA’s Michelle Decker.

They will need to outrun midget standouts Buddy Kofoid, Justin Grant, Tyler Courtney, the inaugural winner Bacon, Thomas Meseraull and Logan Seavey.

Notably absent from the list, with one day remaining to file an entry, are last year’s winner Larson and Christopher Bell, who finished a best of fifth in 2018.

Keith Kunz Motorsports accounts for nine of the entries.

Four other female drivers, Kaylee Bryson, Taylor Reimer, Mariah Ede, and Maria Cofer are also entered.