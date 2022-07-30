Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indy road course start times: Defending race winner Will Power will be aiming to make a championship charge Saturday as the NTT IndyCar Series makes it second annual visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Power trails Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson by eight points in the championship standings with five races remaining this season. Ericsson, who has been ranked first since after Road America, has led the points after six of 12 races this season.

Power is aiming for his second title after winning the 2014 championship.

Since 2008, the points leader with five races left has won the championship in eight of 14 races.

Power leads all IndyCar drivers with five victories on the IMS road course. The No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet driver has won the pole position three times (2015, ’17, ’18). Team Penske also has eight drivers on the layout through the infield of IMS.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend (all times are ET):

INDY ROAD COURSE INDYCAR START TIMES

TV: Saturday race broadcast will begin at noon ET on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock Premium, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Peacock Premium also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2022.

RADIO BROADCAST: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races, practices and qualifying sessions live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:23 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 12:30 p.m.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

PRACTICE: Friday, 9:30 a.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

PRACTICE RESULTS: Speeds from the lone session on the Indy road course

QUALIFYING: Friday, 1 p.m. (Peacock Premium), three rounds of knockout qualifying

STARTING LINEUP: Click here to see where the 25 drivers will be starting Saturday

RACE DISTANCE: Saturday’s race is 85 laps/207.3 miles on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Five sets primary, four sets alternate (Note: A sixth set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.)

PUSH TO PASS: There are 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees Saturday with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

INDYCAR ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 25 cars racing Saturday

INDYCAR WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, July 29

9:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (90 minutes), Peacock Premium

1 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (three rounds of NTT IndyCar Series knockout qualifications), Peacock Premium

Saturday, July 30

8:15 a.m.: NTT IndyCar warmup, Peacock Premium

12:30 p.m.: Gallagher Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), NBC