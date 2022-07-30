Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar results, points after Indy road course: Alexander Rossi ended a 49-race winless streak Saturday in the NTT IndyCar Series, winning the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rossi’s eighth career victory came 1,133 days after his last on June 23, 2019 at Road America.

“It’s a relief, man,” said Rossi, who has four more races with Andretti Autosport before heading to Arrow McLaren SP. “It’s been so many things for so long. Thankfully something came our way.”

Rossi beat rookie Christian Lundgaard by 3.5441 seconds. Will Power took third and moved into the championship lead by nine points over Marcus Ericsson.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Race 2 at Iowa Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 85-lap race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in Indianapolis. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Indy Gallagher GP with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

2. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

3. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

4. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

5. (5) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

6. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (17) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

8. (20) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

9. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

10. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

11. (25) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

12. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

13. (11) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Running

14. (19) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (18) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running

16. (22) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running

17. (10) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running

18. (14) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 85, Running

19. (16) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85, Running

20. (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

21. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 84, Running

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 84, Running

23. (21) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 84, Running

24. (9) Colton Herta, Honda, 42, Mechanical

25. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 34, Off Course

Winner’s average speed: 114.483 mph; Time of race: 01:48:39.1825; Margin of victory: 3.5441 seconds; Cautions: 2 for 5 laps; Lead changes: 5 among 5 drivers; Lap leaders: Rosenqvist 1-7; Herta 8-13; McLaughlin 14-23; Power 24-30; Herta 31-41; Rossi 42-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Here are the points standings after 13 of 17 races this season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Power 431, Ericsson 422, Newgarden 399, Dixon 393, O’Ward 385, Palou 379, McLaughlin 350, Rossi 318, Rosenqvist 299, Herta 285.

Rest of the standings: VeeKay 282, Rahal 274, Pagenaud 262, Grosjean 259, Lundgaard 248, Daly 236, Malukas 221, Castroneves 207, Sato 199, Ilott 166, Johnson 166, Harvey 158, DeFrancesco 151, Kirkwood 133, Kellett 103, Tony Kanaan 78, Santino Ferrucci 71, Ed Carpenter 67, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10.

NEXT: IndyCar will race Sunday, Aug. 7 on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, with a 3 p.m. ET start on NBC.

