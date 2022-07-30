Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward are the PointsBet Sportsbook favorites for Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (noon ET on NBC). For more details on how to watch , click here.

Rosenqvist earned his third career pole with a speed of 125.03 m.p.h. and charged to the top of the betting charts as well. He is listed at +360.

To pay off at that line, he will need to earn his second top-five on this track. Rosenqvist’s best finish on the Indy road course was fifth in the 2020 Indy Harvest GP. In 2019, he won the pole for this race while driving for Chip Ganassi before finishing eighth.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Rosenqvist is $3.60. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Also at +360, O’Ward also has a best finish of fifth on this track, but he has earned that twice in seven starts. One of these came in last year’s edition of this race after he led the field to green. O’Ward qualified third for Saturday’s race.

Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden each have lines of +450 in a tightly grouped top-five, suggesting that PointsBet’s traders believe this will be a wide-open affair.

Rossi has two podium finishes and four top-fives in 10 starts. His best effort of second came in the 2020 Harvest GP when he was more than 14 seconds behind Newgarden at the checkers.

Newgarden would most likely continue his streak of favored lines this week if not for an accident suffered at the end of last week’s race in Iowa. Newgarden was cleared to practice mid-week and after undergoing another evaluation, he was approved for all activity, but the disruption to his schedule is worth a few points to the betting line. Newgarden’s 2020 win is one of only three top-fives on this track.

Will Power rounds out the top five with a line of +540. He began the season with five consecutive top-fives on road courses that ended with a victory at Belle Isle. He has finished 15th or worse in two of the last three road course races. Power has five wins on this track, however, with the most recent coming in this race last year. He was third in the GMR Grand Prix this May behind Colton Herta (+1000).

