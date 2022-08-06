Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Filipe Albuquerque kept the pressure on in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s DPi championship race, taking the top spot in the starting lineup Saturday at Road America.

The second-ranked Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Acura, which trails by 56 points with two races remaining, qualified on pole position with a 1-minute, 48.915-second lap around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile track.

“They gave me the perfect car, and I just felt great right away from Turn 1,” said Albuquerque, who will start the two-hour, 40-minute race before handing off to teammate Ricky Taylor.

ROAD AMERICA STARTING GRID: Click here for the starting lineup l Lineup by car number

IMSA AT ROAD AMERICA: Details for watching Sunday’s race on USA, Peacock

“The car was really, really good, with a lot of grip. Tomorrow’s race is going to be really rainy, so starting from P1 in a potentially chaotic race, that should help keep us out of trouble. It’s ideal.”

Pole Position here in Road America.

What a great car I had today.

Thanks a lot @WayneTaylorRcng & @HondaRacing_HPD 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FB51eCOAL1 — Filipe Albuquerque (@Albuquick) August 6, 2022

Points leaders Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis will start third in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura behind Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber in the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 02 Cadillac.

It’s the fifth pole position of the season for Acura.

In GTD Pro, Jack Hawksworth won the pole in his second race after returning from a monthlong injury, qualifying first in the Vasser Sullivan No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 that he co-drives with Ben Barnicoat.

Vasser Sullivan nearly completed a GT qualifying sweep, but Robby Foley (in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GTE) edged Frankie Montecalvo (in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3) for the GTD pole.

In other categories:

LMP2: Steven Thomas earned his fourth pole position of the sason for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports in the No. 11 ORECA LMP2 07 by 0.134 seconds over Patrick Kelly.

LMP3: Malthe Jakobsen won the pole position with a class-record lap (1:59.434) in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320.

