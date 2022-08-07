Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IMSA results, points: Wayne Taylor Racing won from the pole position Sunday at Road America and took over the points lead in the DPi category with one race left in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Filipe Albuquerque started on the pole and won in the No. 10 Acura after teammate Ricky Taylor had a tricky middle stint when rain began with his car in the lead but on slick tires.

After limping back to the pits in eighth, Taylor told the team to hand the car over to Albuquerque.

RESULTS: Click here for overall finishing order l Click here for the class breakdown

POINTS: Standings after Road America l Sprint Cup standings

“I was just trying to survive,” Taylor said. “Honestly, I didn’t know if I was doing a very good job. I just saw that the guys on wets were gone. They asked what we wanted to do on the next stop and I said, ‘Put Filipe in.’ ”

Albuquerque weaved through traffic to take the lead with 24 minutes left from Oliver Jarvis, who crashed the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura with 10 minutes left.

The race ended under yellow with Albuquerque and Taylor moving into the championship lead by 19 points over Jarvis and co-driver Tom Blomqvist with their fourth victory this season and 49th career victory.

The DPi category will conclude its season Oct. 1 with the Petit Le Mans at Michelin Road Atlanta.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillacs finished second and third overall at Road America.

In other categories:

GTD Pro: Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat won in the No. 14 Lexus, earning the ninth career victory for Vasser Sullivan. The team’s first win this season is its second at Road America.

GTD: Philip Ellis and Russell Ward won in the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Winward Racing, its second career victory and first at Road America.

LMP2: Ryan Dalziel and Dwight Merriman won in the No. 18 for Era Motorsports, the team’s first win of the season and third of its career.

LMP3: Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson won in the No. 74 for Riley Motorsports, the team’s 22nd career victory.

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT classes will head to Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, for a GTD Pro/GTD race Aug. 28. The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR will be televised on USA at 2 p.m. ET.