NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Scott Dixon made IndyCar history Sunday in topping the results of the Music City Grand Prix, passing Mario Andretti for second on the all-time win list and moving into second in the points standings.

With three races remaining, Dixon is six points behind championship leader Will Power after his second victory of the season.

There are five drivers within 33 points of the lead: Power, Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou, who finished third at Nashville.

Scott McLaughlin, who finished second in Nashville after starting from the pole, is sixth in the standings, 58 points behind Power’s lead and one point ahead of Pato O’Ward.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Music City Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Nashville, Tennessee:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order in the Music City Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (14) Scott Dixon, Honda, 80, Running

2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80, Running

3. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 80, Running

4. (17) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 80, Running

5. (23) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Running

6. (6) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80, Running

7. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 80, Running

8. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 80, Running

9. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 80, Running

10. (11) Jack Harvey, Honda, 80, Running

11. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 80, Running

12. (10) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 79, Running

13. (26) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 79, Running

14. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 76, Mechanical

15. (19) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 76, Running

16. (2) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 75, Contact

17. (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 74, Running

18. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 72, Contact

19. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 63, Contact

20. (7) David Malukas, Honda, 63, Contact

21. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 32, Contact

22. (24) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 32, Contact

23. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 29, Contact

24. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 25, Contact

25. (12) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 25, Contact

26. (21) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 25, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 79.744 mph. Time of race: 2:06:24.2439. Margin of victory: 0.1067 of a second. Cautions: 8 for 36 laps. Lead changes: Three among four drivers. Lap leaders: McLaughlin 1-22; Palou 23-53; Newgarden 54-65; Dixon 66-80.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after 14 of 17 races this season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Power 450, Dixon 444, Ericsson 438, Newgarden 428, Palou 417, McLaughlin 392, O’Ward 391, Rossi 330, Rosenqvist 325, Herta 315,

Rest of the standings: VeeKay 300, Pagenaud 284, Rahal 281, Grosjean 273, Lundgaard 272, Daly 249, Malukas 231, Castroneves 224, Sato 208, Ilott 181, Johnson 178, Harvey 178, DeFrancesco 159, Kirkwood 144, Kellett 108, Tony Kanaan 78, Santino Ferrucci 71, Ed Carpenter 67, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, De Silvestro 26, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10.

NEXT: IndyCar will race Saturday, Aug. 20 streets at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with a 6 p.m. ET start on USA.

