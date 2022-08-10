After racing the first eight rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season as a fill-in rider for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Shane McElrath will close out the season with the Muc-Off Yamaha team in the final four rounds.

“I’m going to be finishing out outdoors, Lord willing,” McElrath said in a video posted by Vurbmoto. “I want to finish the season. It’s my first 450 outdoor and I’m really excited about this opportunity.”

McElrath debuted this year with a 10th-place finish at Fox Raceway on the strength of an 11th-place finish in Moto 1 and a seventh in Moto 2. Since then, consistent finishes of 14th or better in each overall and a total of four top-10s has placed him 10th in the standings, 27 points ahead of 11th-place Garrett Marchbanks and within striking distance of Joey Savatgy.

He has a best overall finish of eighth at Thunder Valley and fifth in that round’s second moto.

McElrath will fill-in for Phil Nicoletti, who was scheduled to return to the series after rehabbing from a broken arm suffered in the Monster Energy Supercross Series. Unfortunately, while training for his return, he suffered another fall and broke his arm again.

“My original plan was to purchase a couple of bikes and go the privateer route,” McElrath said in a press release. “I did not foresee anyone else needing me for only four races.

“I had the support to do the last four rounds on my own and was one flight away from having all the pieces put in place. As the Lord would have it, I was talking to Brandon [Haas] on a different topic when he was notified that Nicoletti was not able to line up for the balance of the season, recovering from a broken arm. One thing led to another, and he offered me the spot.”

McElrath has been looking for a permanent ride after his Supercross team folded at the end of the 2022 season. He finished 18th in the 450 SX division with a best finish of seventh at Detroit in March.