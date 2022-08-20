Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Gateway start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will visit its last oval of the season Saturday (6 p.m. ET, USA Network) with World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, the track located just outside St. Louis in Madison, Illinois.

With three races remaining on the 2022 schedule, Will Power holds a six-point lead over Scott Dixon, and Marcus Ericsson (minus-12 points to the lead), Josef Newgarden (minus-32), Alex Palou (minus-33), Scott McLaughlin 392 (minus-58) and Pato O’Ward (minus-59) also are in the championship hunt — the closest in the past 20 years.

Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay still are mathematically eligible for the title; any driver behind by 108 points or more after Gateway is eliminated from contention.

Last year, Gateway was a critical moment in the championship race as contenders Scott Dixon and Alex Palou were among those involved in wrecks and mechanical problems that eliminated a third of the field. Newgarden won on the 1.25-mile oval, and O’Ward took the points lead (which he would lose to eventual champion Palou in the next race).

Power’s six-point margin over Dixon is the fourth-closest championship lead since 2008 with three races remaining (the average lead at this point since then has been 30.1 points). This is the fourth time Power has led the standings with three races left; he won the title in 2014 but came up short in ’10 and ’12.

Since ’08, the driver in the championship lead with three races remaining has won the title eight times: Dixon in ’08, ’18 and ’20; Dario Franchitti in ’11, Power in ’14, Simon Pagenaud in ’16 and Newgaden in ’17 and ’19.

Newgarden won Gateway for the third time last year. Dixon (2020 Race 1) and Power (’18) also have wins there.

Because of an inclement weather threat, IndyCar announced early Saturday afternoon that the start had been moved up nearly 30 minutes to 6:01 p.m. ET.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWTR at Gateway (all times are ET):

INDYCAR WWTR AT GATEWAY START TIMES

TV: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2022.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 5:56 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 6:01 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for practices and qualifying.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 1 p.m. (Peacock Premium); 7:45 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

HIGH-LANE PRACTICE: Friday 7 p.m. (Peacock Premium). Nine teams will have one car work in the upper groove during a 30-minute session. Each team will have an extra set of Firestone tires that will be returned immediately after the session.

HIGH-LANE ENTRANTS: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport); Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren SP); Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing); Takuma Sato (Dale Coyne Racing); Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing); Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing); Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing); Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Racing); Will Power (Team Penske).

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l High lane l Final practice l Combined

QUALIFYING: Friday, 4:15 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

STARTING LINEUP: How the 26 cars will line up in Saturday’s race

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (325 miles) on a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets of Firestone Firehawk tires for use throughout the weekend.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 53% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 26 IndyCar drivers racing at Gateway.

INDY LIGHTS RACE: Saturday, 4:15 p.m., 75 laps/93.75 miles (Peacock Premium)

INDY LIGHTS ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 12 drivers entered

INDY LIGHTS STARTING LINEUP: Click here for how the 12 cars will line up Saturday

INDYCAR WWTR AT GATEWAY WEEKEND SCHEDULE, START TIMES

(All times are Eastern; subject to change)

Friday, Aug. 19

9 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

11 a.m.: USAC Silver Crown practice

11:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

1 p.m.: IndyCar practice

2:15 p.m.: USAC Silver Crown practice

3:10 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

4:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying

5:30 p.m.: USAC Silver Crown qualifying

6:15 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

7 p.m.: IndyCar practice (high lane)

7:45 p.m.: IndyCar practice

9:30 p.m.: USAC Silver Crown race (80 laps, 100 miles)

Saturday, Aug. 20

10:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice.

12:45 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

3:15 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race (45 laps, 56.25 miles).

4:15 p.m.: Indy Lights Series race (75 laps, 93.75 miles).

6:01 p.m.: Green flag for the IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps, 325 miles)

