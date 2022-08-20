Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar results and points after Gateway: Josef Newgarden remained the gatekeeper of Gateway, winning for a series-leading fourth time Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Leading 78 laps in his fifth victory of the season, the two-time IndyCar champion now trails championship leader Will Power by three points.

Power, Newgarden’s teammate, started on pole position and led a race-high 128 laps before finishing sixth. Team Penske drivers combined to lead 218 of 260 laps as third-place finisher Scott McLaughlin led 12 laps.

Rookie David Malukas finished a career-best second at Gateway, passing McLaughlin on the final lap of a race that was delayed more than two hours by rain.

Pato O’Ward and Takuma Sato rounded out the top five.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Saturday after the Bommarito Automotive Group 500:

Here is the finishing order in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 260, Running

2. (12) David Malukas, Honda, 260, Running

3. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 260, Running

4. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 260, Running

5. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 260, Running

6. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 260, Running

7. (2) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 260, Running

8. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 260, Running

9. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 260, Running

10. (16) Graham Rahal, Honda, 260, Running

11. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 259, Running

12. (9) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 259, Running

13. (18) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 259, Running

14. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 259, Running

15. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 259, Running

16. (26) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 259, Running

17. (20) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 258, Running

18. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 258, Running

19. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 258, Running

20. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 257, Running

21. (22) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 257, Running

22. (25) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 256, Running

23. (15) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 244, Running

24. (14) Jack Harvey, Honda, 239, Running

25. (10) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 226, Running

26. (23) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 53, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 149.231 mph. Time of Race: 02:10:40.1827. Margin of victory: 0.4708 of a second. Cautions: 2 for 22 laps. Lead changes: 13 among 10 drivers. Lap Leaders: Power 1-58; Ericsson 59; Rosenqvist 60; Grosjean 61-62; Power 63-123; O’Ward 124-126; Sato 127-148; Power 149-157; O’Ward 158-164; Newgarden 165-206; Malukas 207-210; Rahal 211-212; McLaughlin 213-224; Newgarden 225-260.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Here are the points standings after 15 of 17 races this season:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Power 482, Newgarden 479, Dixon 468, Ericsson 465, Palou 439, McLaughlin 428, O’Ward 424, Rosenqvist 340, Rossi 335, Herta 334.

Rest of the standings: VeeKay 305, Rahal 302, Pagenaud 294, Grosjean 291, Lundgaard 283, Malukas 272, Daly 256, Castroneves 239, Sato 239, Johnson 194, Ilott 190, Harvey 184, DeFrancesco 177, Kirkwood 157, Kellett 120, Tony Kanaan 78, Carpenter 75, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 26, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10