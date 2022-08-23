Pressing ahead on hopes to field a Formula One team, Andretti Global unveiled plans this week to build its future headquarters in suburban Indianapolis.

The $200-million, 575,000-square-foot shop (pictured in the rendering above) on 90 acres in Fishers, Indiana, would house Michael Andretti’s IndyCar, Indy Lights, IMSA teams as well as “other future racing initiatives.”

Andretti has been trying to land a stake in F1 since last year, first by buying an existing team and since by lobbying to be added to the 20-car grid by the 2024 season. Mario Andretti told the Indianapolis Star last week that the team remains committed to the F1 project.

Michael Andretti said in February that the Indianapolis area would be the home of the proposed F1 operations under the same roof with all of his teams. The F1 engineering staff would be housed in England.

In a Monday release, Andretti Global estimated the new headquarters in Indiana would add up to 500 jobs by early 2026 and would be part of a planned indoor amphitheater, museum and innovation center “that will preserve and showcase the Andretti legacy and inspire the future of motorsports.”

The team said in a release that construction was expected to begin in the fall for an opening in 2025. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors is slated to approve an investment of up to $19 million in conditional tax credits and $125,000 in training grants.

Andretti has racing interests around the globe across eight motorsports series

“Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner,” Michael Andretti said in a relase. “I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come. We’re excited about our plans for the new campus and looking forward to becoming a part of the Fishers community.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve worked to expand our operations and I’m proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio. Our current facility has served us well. Our team has expanded in both competition and commercial areas and our people deserve the best environment and resources available. I’m excited to have so many of our teams under one roof as we continue to build and grow. For us, it’s about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it’s about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy.”

Said Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb: “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth here will only further cement our state’s leadership position in Motorsports and STEM-related pursuits.

“This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest-growing communities but will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”