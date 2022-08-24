In a reunion of NASCAR Hall of Famers, four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will work with Ray Evernham in the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup race weekend Sept. 2-4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gordon, who retired from full-time driving in 2015 and hasn’t raced competitively in NASCAR since 2016, will be among 30 drivers in Porsche 911 GT3 cars on IMS’ 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” Gordon said in a track release. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories.”

Gordon has been mulling another sports car start next year at another famous venue. Team owner Rick Hendrick said he would like Gordon to be one of the drivers in the Garage 56 Next Gen entry at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

Gordon is a 93-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series, including a record five times in the Brickyard 400. Two of his wins at Indy were with Evernham, his crew chief in the No. 24 Chevrolet from 1993-99. Evernham and Gordon combined for three championships and 47 victories over 218 starts in the Cup Series.

Gordon will be driving the No. 24 Porsche in the invitational class of the race weekend, which is part of the second annual Porsche Sports Car Together Fest. His sports car resume includes being part of the winning Cadillac entry in the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona (becoming one of only four drivers to win the Daytona 500 and Rolex 24).

Practice for the two 40-minute Carrera Cup races will be Sept. 2, followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Sept. 3 and Race 2 on Sept. 4. The races will be broadcast on the series’ web site and on IMSA.TV.