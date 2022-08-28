Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA VIR start times: The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT race Sunday at Virginia International Raceway will return to its traditional late August weekend after being run in October last season.

It’s the last event run without prototypes this season, which will conclude Oct. 1 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

There are 18 cars entered in the GTD Pro (five entries) and GTD (13) classes at VIR.

The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche is the defending race GTD winner, and the team’s driver lineup of Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell enters this weekend with the points lead in GTD Pro.

In GTD, the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 leads a five-team battle for the championship over a 125-point margin.

The title picture should become clearer on the 17-turn, 3.27-mile road course that is known for precision and rhythm.

✨It’s almost time for 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 11 at @VIRNow✨ You won’t want to miss the Michelin GT Challenge action on Sunday, August 28th at 2PM E.T. 📺 Flag-to-flag LIVE coverage on @CNBC.

🌏 For International and Canada coverage: https://t.co/Othz8r6VaH#IMSA | #MichelinVIR | #VIR pic.twitter.com/7S3CYbFCsF — #IMSA (@IMSA) August 16, 2022

“It’s quite a unique place,” No. 25 BMW Team RLL M4 GT3 driver John Edwards. “It’s definitely difficult to get the setup right, but it’s also difficult to nail a lap as a driver. You have to be on it on the fine, technical stuff in the low-speed (turns), especially the way those corners feed into each other.”

Said No. 3 Corvette driver Antonio Garcia, who has three GTLM victories at VIR: “There are a few tracks where we have to find aero balance like this. I would consider this track like Canadian Tire Motorsport Park or Watkins Glen where there are fast speeds and slow sections, but you probably need to take care of your top speed. At times, it pays to be a little lighter on downforce and being fast on the straights.”

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Alton, Virginia (all times are ET):

IMSA start times, schedule, TV info

WHEN: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 17-turn, 3.27-mile road course

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 87degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 18-car field over two divisions (GTD Pro, GTD) for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR.

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I I Session II l Warmup

QUALIFYING: Results l By Class l Fastest lap by driver l Best sector times l Fastest lap sequence

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the grid l By car number

RACE BROADCAST

STREAMING/TV: Live coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish. Kevin Lee and Matt Yocum will report from the pits.