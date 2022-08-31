After an incredible run from the back of the grid in last week’s Belgium Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is once again the heavy PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Netherlands. Verstappen has -170 odds this week.

Verstappen is riding a three-race winning streak and has been victorious in five of his last seven attempts. Last week was one of his most challenging performances yet; after posting the fastest speed in the qualification sessions, Verstappen was sent back to 14th on the grid with a penalty. It didn’t take long to get to the front. He found the lead by Lap 12. From that point on, he led 31 of the 44 laps, including the last 27. Verstappen is also the defending winner of this race.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $170 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial wager and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Charles Leclerc is ranked second this week at +420. He is the most recent winner other than Verstappen with the Austrian GP victory. Since then, he has not earned a top five in the last three attempts. He posted a top-five finish in last year’s Dutch GP, which was the first time this race was run since 1985.

The odds get distinctly longer below Leclerc. Ranked third, Carlos Sainz, Jr. opened at +900 midweek. Sainz tasted victory once so far this year with his Bristish GP win. That is part of a streak of five top-fives in his last six attempts, which includes a third-place finish in last week’s Belgium GP.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is listed at +1000. He began the year with seven consecutive top-fives, struggled in two of the next three races and has moved back into the top five for the last three races. Perez finished eighth in this race last year.

The 2021 Dutch GP runner-up, Lewis Hamilton is ranked fifth with a line of +1400. Just as it appeared he was turning his season around, Hamilton crashed on the opening lap last week at Spa Francorchamps after starting the race fourth.

The only other driver with odds under 250/1 is George Russell, who opened this week at +1600. Hamilton’s teammate has finished in the top five in all but one of the 13 rounds of the 2022 Formula 1 season, but he has yet to finish better than third.

