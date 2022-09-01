Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a successful debut on August 16th at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind., Kyle Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Series added a second date. The Sheldon Haudenschild High Limit Buckeye Brawl will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

“I’m excited to play a part in bringing a big paying race to our local track,” said Ohio native Haudenschild in a press release. “Wayne County Speedway has proven capable of putting on well attended, competitive racing. Fans, teams, and drivers alike are what makes this possible.”

Haudenschild has eight World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series wins this year and sits fourth in their championship standings.

The High Limit Series was scheduled to run one event this year to test the concept, but with a full field and added promotional dollars coming in as late as race day, the demand was high enough to add at least a second date.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid won the inaugural High Limit race over Justin Sanders and Cory Eliason. Larson finished 10th in that race after cutting a tire late in the event.

Thirty-five cars entered the inaugural series race, including four fulltime NASCAR Cup drivers. In addition to Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished fourth and Alex Bowman sixth. Chase Briscoe failed to advance to the Main.

The first, full 12-race season launches in 2023 with support and live streaming coverage provided by FloRacing. Dates and venues for the inaugural 2023 full season will be announced at a later date.

Similar to the Open, the Buckeye Brawl will offer a lucrative purse, a $65,000 total A-Main purse with $22,022 to the race winner, but that payout could continue to swell right up until the cars take to the track.

“Really happy with how successful our first event went,” said Larson. “It’s pretty cool to have Sheldon, who is one of the best racers we have in our sport, want to help promote an event at his hometown track. It’s an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Haudenschild will not race in the event so that he can focus on his duties as the promoter, according to the release.