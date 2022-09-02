Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Portland start times: The NTT IndyCar Series championship is the tightest it’s been in at least two decades with two races remaining.

Seven drivers remain mathematically eligible for the title heading into the Grand Prix of Portland, and the 58-point margin separating championship leader Will Power from seventh-ranked Will Power is only four points more than the maximum available over a race weekend.

Team Penske’s Power leads teammate Josef Newgarden (winner of the most recent race at Gateway) by three points. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon trails by 14 points with Marcus Ericsson (17 points behind), Alex Palou (minus-43), Scott McLaughlin (minus-54) and O’Ward also in the hunt.

Defending series champion Palou also is the defending winner at Portland (where he took the points lead for good last year).

The 2022 season will conclude Sept. 11 at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway (all times are ET):

INDYCAR AT PORTLAND START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2022.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:30 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 5:30 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday noon (Peacock Premium), 7:15 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3:05 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 110 laps/216.04 miles on a 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate of Firestones. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in the race. (Note: A seventh set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.).

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass will be available at the finish line after the initial start or restarts. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower. (Indy Lights push to pass: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.)

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 53% chance of rain at the green flag.

INDY LIGHTS RACE: Sunday, 1:20 p.m., 35 laps/68.75 miles or 55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDYCAR PORTLAND WEEKEND SCHEDULE, START TIMES

(All times are Eastern; subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 1

Noon: USF2000 practice

1 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

2:45 p.m.: USF2000 practice

3:45 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

4:45 p.m.: USF2000 practice

5:45 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

Friday, Sept. 2

Noon: USF2000 qualifying

12:55 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

2:20 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

3:20 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

4:25 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

5:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

7 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2

8 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 2

9:05 p.m.: ARCA practice

Saturday, Sept. 3

Noon: IndyCar practice

1:15 p.m.: USF2000 Race 3

2:15 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

3:05 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock Premium)

4:35 p.m.: ARCA qualifying

5:20 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 3

6:25 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

7:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

8:30 p.m.: ARCA race, 57 laps/112 miles

Sunday, Sept. 4

1:20 p.m.: Indy Lights race, 35 laps/68.75 miles or 55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

3:30 p.m.: Green flag for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland, 110 laps/216.04 miles (NBC, Peacock Premium)

