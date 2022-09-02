Josef Newgarden is the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite to win his first race at Portland International Raceway in Sunday’s Portland Grand Prix (3 p.m. ET, NBC). For more details on how to watch, click here.

In three previous starts on this track, Newgarden swept the top 10 and earned top-fives in his last two attempts. He is coming off a win last week in a race for which he was also favored and has six consecutive top-10s on road courses in 2022. Newgarden won at Road America. He shows a line of +380 prior to the weekend’s activities.

The two-time series champion will be serving a six-position grid penalty in Sunday’s race.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Newgarden is $3.80. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Ranked second is Patricio O’Ward (+425) with a line that is only 45 points higher. O’Ward does not have the same momentum as Newgarden on this track type and has not earned a top-10 on a road course in his last five attempts. Three of these races ended deep in the pack outside the top 20. In his favor, O’Ward won at Barber Motorsports Park earlier this season when he posted at 10/1.

Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin each have +650 odds this week.

Dixon is the only perfect driver in regard to top-10 results on road courses this season. More importantly, he won two of the last three races on this track type at Exhibition Place in Toronto and on the Streets of Nashville. His last effort on a permanent road course was eighth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

McLaughlin has top-10s in his last five road course starts, including a win at the Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course and a second-place finish in the most recent event at Nashville.

Rounding out the top five this week is Alex Palou at +700. He was one of the fiercest competitors on road courses entering the first Indy road course race earlier this year. Beginning with his victory in last year’s Portland race, he logged with six consecutive top-fives. Since then, he has only two such finishes with a second at Mid-Ohio and a third last week in Nashville as the highlights.

The 2019 winner in Portland, Will Power is just outside the top five with the sixth-lowest line of +725. Power’s win that year is his only top-10 in three starts on this track.

Previous Betting Lines

St Petersburg: Colton Herta tops the list

Texas: Scott Dixon favored

Long Beach: Herta favored for second street race

Barber: Herta still favored, but line gets longer

Indy GMR Grand Prix: Herta continue to be road racing favorite

Indy 500: Dixon favored; Jimmie Johnson solid dark horse

Road America: Alex Palou is slightly favored

Mid-Ohio: Josef Newgarden tops the list

Toronto: Newgarden narrowly favored in tight field

Iowa: Newgarden still favored as he stretches betting line lead

Indy Gallagher Grand Prix: Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist lead tight field

Streets of Nashville: Newgarden narrowly edges Palou

Gateway: Newgarden remains the favored son

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.