IndyCar results and points after Portland: The NTT IndyCar Series will enter the Sept. 11 season finale at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway with its closest championship battle in 19 years.

There are 41 points separating the five drivers who remain eligible for the championship. Will Power leads the standings by 20 points over Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon with Marcus Ericsson (minus-39 points) and Grand Prix of Portland winner Scott McLaughlin (-41) also in the hunt.

There was a 30-point spread from first to fifth entering the 2003 Indy Racing League finale (Dixon won his first championship by 18 points over Gil De Ferran).

McLaughlin won from the pole position Sunday at Portland as Alex Palou (12th) and Pato O’Ward (fourth) were eliminated from championship contention.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Grand Prix of Portland:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 110-lap race on a 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Grand Prix of Portland with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 110, Running

2. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 110, Running

3. (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110, Running

4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 110, Running

5. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110, Running

6. (7) Colton Herta, Honda, 110, Running

7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 110, Running

8. (8) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110, Running

9. (14) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 110, Running

10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 110, Running

11. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 110, Running

12. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 110, Running

13. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 110, Running

14. (10) David Malukas, Honda, 110, Running

15. (17) Jack Harvey, Honda, 110, Running

16. (24) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 110, Running

17. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 110, Running

18. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 110, Running

19. (15) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 110, Running

20. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 110, Running

21. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 110, Running

22. (25) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 109, Running

23. (19) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 100, Running

24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 82, Contact

25. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 67, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 111.493 mph. Time of race: 01:56:15.6892. Margin of victory: 1.1792 seconds. Cautions: 1 for 4 laps. Lead changes: 9 among 4 drivers. Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-20, Lundgaard 21, Rahal 22, Ilott 23, McLaughlin 24-47, Power 48, Rahal 49, McLaughlin 50-78, Power 79, McLaughlin 80-110.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after 16 of 17 races this season:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Power 523, Newgarden 503, Dixon 503, Ericsson 484, McLaughlin 482, Palou 457, O’Ward 456, Herta 362, Rossi 361, Rosenqvist 360.

Rest of the standings: Rahal 333, VeeKay 315, Grosjean 302, Pagenaud 301, Lundgaard 293, Malukas 288, Daly 261, Castroneves 252, Sato 251, Ilott 213, Johnson 200, Harvey 199, DeFrancesco 191, Kirkwood 174, Kellett 128, Tony Kanaan 78, Ed Carpenter 75, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 26, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10.