IndyCar start times: With five drivers still in contention for the championship, the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series will conclude Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Will Power leads teammate Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon by 20 points. Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson is 39 points behind, and Scott McLaughlin (winner of the Sept. 4 race at Portland) is at a 41-point deficit.

Colton Herta has won the past two IndyCar races at Laguna Seca in 2019 and ’21 (the 2020 event wasn’t held because of the pandemic).

This will mark the first time in three years that the race ends the season. Josef Newgarden won the 2019 championship with an eighth at Laguna Seca.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

INDYCAR AT LAGUNA SECA START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2022.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:30 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for practices and qualifying.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 5:30 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday 1:15 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Sunday, noon (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 5:05 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 95 laps/212.61 miles on an 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate of Firestones. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in the race. (Note: A seventh set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.).

PUSH TO PASS: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass will be available at the finish line after the initial start or restarts. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower. (Indy Lights push to pass: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.)

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 69 degrees with an 8% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 26 IndyCar drivers racing at Laguna Seca

INDY LIGHTS RACE: Sunday, 1 p.m., 35 laps/78.33 miles or 55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY LIGHTS ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 13 drivers entered

INDYCAR LAGUNA SECA WEEKEND SCHEDULE, START TIMES

(All times are Eastern; subject to change)

Friday, Sept. 9

11 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

Noon: Spec Racer Ford practice

12:45 p.m.: US Touring Car Championship practice

2:45 p.m.: Spec Racer Ford practice

3:30 p.m.: US Touring Car Championship practice

4:15 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

5:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

7 p.m.: US Touring Car Championship qualifying

Saturday, Sept. 10

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

11:15 a.m.: Spec Racer Ford qualifying

Noon: US Touring Car Championship warmup

12:30 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

1:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

2:30 p.m.: Spec Racer Ford Race 1

3:25 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1, 35 laps or 55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

5:05 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock Premium)

6:35 p.m.: US Touring Car Championship Race 1

7:40 p.m.: Spec Racer Ford Race 2

Sunday, Sept. 11

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

11:30 a.m.: US Touring Car Championship warmup

Noon: IndyCar warmup (Peacock Premium)

1 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 2, 35 laps or 55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, 95 laps/212.61 miles (NBC, Peacock Premium)

6:30 p.m.: US Touring Car Championship, Race 2

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

