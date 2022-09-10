Max Verstappen is riding a four-race winning streak and that makes him the PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to win the 2022 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. He shows odds of -130 this week.

Keeping his streak alive could prove challenging, however. In seven starts at Monza, Verstappen recorded only one top-five and that came back in 2018. He has three other top-10s – neither of which came in the last two seasons – and his average finish on this track is 11th. But he has this current winning streak and six other victories in the first 10 rounds of 2022 and that begs the question of whether momentum can completely override a poor record.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $130 this week; with that wager, he will get back his initial stake and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Charles Leclerc is ranked second this week at +125. While he has a two wins this season, Leclerc lost some of his momentum after taking the checkers in Austria. He failed to finish in the top five in his next three starts, but rebounded with a third last week at Zandvoort.

After the two favorites, the odds fall off precipitously. George Russell is listed at +1400 this week. If Verstappen and Leclerc stumble at all, Rusell is poised to earn his first career win after finishing in the top five in all but one race this season. Russell had his best Italian GP last year in ninth.

Rounding out the top five are a trio of drivers listed at +4000. They are Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr.

It’s hard to imagine that Hamilton will complete the 2022 season winless, so each time he is listed with odds this high, he is worth a wager. From 2014 through 2019, he won four times and finished on the podium in all six races. His last two Italian GPs were outside the top five, but he makes up for that with seven such results in his last eight attempts.

Sergio Perez is riding a four-race, top-five streak and has finished that well in all but two races of 2022. He won the Monaco GP ahead the other 40/1 driver Sainz.

Sainz saw a three-race, top-five streak end last week at Zandvoort with an eighth-place finish. He has one win on the season at Silverstone in the British GP.

Last year’s winner, Daniel Ricciardo is listed with a whopping +30000 line while Valtteri Bottas, who has never finished worse than sixth in the Italian GP, is shown as +50000.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

