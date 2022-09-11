Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IndyCar results and points after Laguna Seca: Will Power captured the second title of his NTT IndyCar Series career, and 2021 series champion Alex Palou celebrated his first victory of 2022 in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Monterey season finale.

Power’s third place Sunday was his ninth podium this year, and the seasonlong consistency carried the Australian to the championship by 16 points over Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden (who finished second after starting 25th Sunday).

Power, 41, started first after breaking Mario Andretti’s record with the 68th pole position of his career (and his fifth of 2022).

Power, who won his first title in 2014, won the 17th IndyCar championship for Penske and also joined Rick Mears, Tom Sneva, Al Unser, Gil de Ferran and Newgarden on the team’s list of multi-time champions.

This kiss was on his list. 😘 Eight years after his first NTT @INDYCAR SERIES championship, @12WillPower kissed the Astor Challenge Cup again. pic.twitter.com/sJbRAOhfVJ — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 11, 2022

Palou, who started 11th because of a six-position grid penalty for an engine change in his No. 10 Dallara-Honda, won by 30.3812 seconds (surpassing the previous highest margin of victory this season by more than 24 24 seconds). His fourth career victory capped a turbulent season that has been marred by a contract dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing (after the Spaniard signed with McLaren Racing).

A nice postrace helmet swap for Sunday’s two big ⁦@IndyCar⁩ winners and the series’ past two champions: ⁦@AlexPalou⁩ and ⁦@12WillPower⁩. pic.twitter.com/QZGIm3LjGb — Nate Ryan (@nateryan) September 12, 2022

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Grand Prix of Monterey season finale at Laguna Seca:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 95-lap race on an 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (11) Alex Palou, Honda, 95, Running

2. (25) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 95, Running

3. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 95, Running

4. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 95, Running

5. (16) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 95, Running

6. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 95, Running

7. (4) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95, Running

8. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95, Running

9. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 95, Running

10. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 95, Running

11. (18) Colton Herta, Honda, 95, Running

12. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95, Running

13. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 94, Running

14. (14) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 94, Running

15. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 94, Running

16. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 94, Running

17. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 94, Running

18. (19) Graham Rahal, Honda, 94, Running

19. (12) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 94, Running

20. (21) Jack Harvey, Honda, 94, Running

21. (17) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 94, Running

22. (26) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 94, Running

23. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 94, Running

24. (15) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 93, Running

25. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 93, Running

26. (2) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 37, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 103.277 mph; Time of race: 2:03:31.0628; Margin of victory: 30.3812 seconds; Cautions: 1 for 3 laps; Lead changes: 7 among 5 drivers; Lap Leaders: Power 1-14; Ilott 15; Palou 16-18; Rosenqvist 19-23; Power 24-26; Palou 27-67; Newgarden 68-72; Palou 73-95.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the final points standings after 17 races this season:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Power 560, Newgarden 544, Dixon 521, McLaughlin 510, Palou 510, Ericsson 506, O’Ward 480, Rosenqvist 393, Rossi 381, Herta 381.

Rest of the standings: Rahal 345, VeeKay 331, Grosjean 328, Lundgaard 323, Pagenaud 314, Malukas 305, Daly 267, Castroneves 263, Sato 258, Ilott 219, Johnson 214, Harvey 209, DeFrancesco 206, Kirkwood 183, Kellett 133, Tony Kanaan 78, Ed Carpenter 75, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, De Silvestro 34, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10