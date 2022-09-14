Marc Marquez returns to MotoGP at Aragon Grand Prix after a 110-day absence

By Sep 14, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
Marquez returns MotoGP Aragon
Steve Wobser / Getty Images
0 Comments

After completing a successful test at the Misano World Circuit in Italy, Marc Marquez returns to MotoGP action in this week’s Aragon Grand Prix in his native Spain. Marquez has been sidelined since the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, a race in which he finished 10th, due to an arm injury.

At the time, Marquez said at MotoGP.com: “Unfortunately, I have to take a break from the 2022 season that will keep me away from competition for a while. After all these months of intense work with my new medical team in Madrid, my physical condition has improved and I have reduced the discomfort in my right arm to be able to compete at the Grands Prix, but I still have significant limitations in my humerus that does not allow me to ride the bike properly and achieve the goals I have always set for myself.

“It is for this reason, that together with my medical team … and after consulting with specialists from the Mayo Clinic, that I have made the decision to carry out a new operation with the aim of improving my position on the bike that will allow me to ride without the current limitations. Personally, I have the maximum motivation and enthusiasm to continue working and to make the effort to return to compete at the highest level.”

In the two-day test in Misano, Marquez steadily improved from 17th in the first practice session on Tuesday, skipped the afternoon test, but was 10th in the morning session on Wednesday, and seventh that afternoon. Marquez had a gap of 1.2 seconds to the session leader, Fabio Quartararo.

Following the test, Marquez returned home to continue rehabbing his arm. He announced he was cleared to race on Tuesday.

Since earning his sixth MotoGP championship in 2019, Marquez has been plagued by an arm injury that was first sustained in the 2020 season opener at Qatar when he crashed multiple times and eventually made contact with his own tire. At the time, Marquez’s prognosis was day to day.

After missing the opening races of 2021, Marquez returned to the series with the Portuguese GP and finished seventh. That season, he earned three victories in 18 races including a stunner at the Circuit of the Americas when he led all 20 laps. Marquez also stood on the podium in Aragon in this race last year. Despite missing four races, he finished seventh in the standings.

As the arm continued to slow Marquez, he nevertheless showed consistency at the beginning of the season with results ranging from fourth to sixth in his first five starts. His 10th-place finish in the Italian GP gives him a sweep of the top 10 – a streak he hopes to continue with six rounds remaining in the 2022 season.

Read more about Motorsports

IndyCar Palou Rosenqvist
Alex Palou back at Ganassi; Felix Rosenqvist returning to McLaren for 2023...
Will Power IndyCar championship
The morning after in Monterey: Will Power finds second IndyCar title is one...
Will Liz Power gut
IndyCar champion Will Power credits career confidence to wife’s ‘uncanny’...

Alex Palou back at Ganassi; Felix Rosenqvist returning to McLaren for 2023 IndyCar season

By Sep 14, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

After months of speculation on their futures in the NTT IndyCar Series, Alex Palou and Felix Rosenqvist both were announced as returning to their respective teams next season.

Palou will drive the No. 10 Dallara-Honda at Chip Ganassi Racing, and Rosenqvist will return with Arrow McLaren SP in a ride that Palou originally seemed ticketed for after signing with the team. In an interview before Sunday’s season finale, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown had indicated strongly that Rosenqvist likely would return, and Palou also hinted that he would be back at Ganassi.

That led to a contract dispute with Ganassi, which had picked up an option on Palou for next season. After two months of wrangling (which included the team suing Palou), a resolution was reached and announced by both sides Wednesday morning. The two sides had entered into mediation after the lawsuit was filed.

“Alex Palou will remain in the No. 10 car with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season. The agreement affords him the opportunity to test cars in separate racing series, provided that it does not directly conflict with his IndyCar commitments. As always, we will support Alex as he seeks a second series championship with the team.”

In a series of tweets that also thanked team owner Chip Ganassi and managing director Mike Hull, Palou said he would be allowed to remain a Formula One test driver with McLaren. In its release, McLaren said Palou was testing its 2021 car. The McLaren test is in Barcelona and also includes O’Ward.

Rosenqvist will return for a third consecutive season with McLaren’s IndyCar team, joining O’Ward and Alexander Rossi (who was signed by McLaren after seven seasons with Andretti Autosport).

“There’s no better way to enter the offseason than with this news,” Rosenqvist said in a release. “I love this team, and I’m so happy to continue working with all the incredible people I’ve gotten to know over the past two seasons. With everything the team has in the pipeline, the continuing relationship with Pato and the addition of (Alexander) Rossi, we are going to bring our A-game for 2023. It will be the most exciting season for me so far. Let it be March already.”