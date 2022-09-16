Ken Roczen is a free agent for 2023 after failing to come to terms with Honda HRC

By Sep 16, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT
Roczen free agent Honda
Will Lester / Getty Images
RacerXOnline.com is reporting that after more than half a decade with Honda HRC, Ken Roczen is a free agent heading into 2023. The announcement was first made by Roczen on James Stewart’s “Bubba’s World” podcast Thursday. Roczen has been riding for Honda in supercross and motocross since 2017 with seven top-five points’ results, including a runner-up in the 2019 Lucas Oil Motocross championship and the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Series.

According to a statement from Honda, an offer made to Roczen that included a stipulation he would not “compete in a series that has positioned itself as a direct competitor to our supercross and motocross racing partners” was declined by the rider and his team. In July, Roczen announced he would compete in the three-race pilot season of the World Supercross (WSX) championship.

“It’s a funky feeling, but basically I am a free agent at this point which is kind of crazy,” Roczen said on the podcast. “I’ve never been in that position. But it was ultimately these races that I committed to, these overseas races, and it’s not three anymore, it’s two. I haven’t raced over in Europe in a long time, I’ve never been to Australia. For me, the decision to race those races was fairly easy. Especially this late in my career, it was the right time.

“It’s just been way too long and since this isn’t a full series yet, I had the opportunity to make that deal. Which was a shocker to me, Honda decided to pull the offer that they gave me a week or a couple of weeks ago, which by the way, was a great offer. I mean, if I wanted to go after the money, then that would have been the smart thing to do. But I have committed to these races, and I just didn’t feel comfortable at all to leave fans hanging.”

Honda responded by saying that the offer was not pulled by them.

“In light of recent comments, we felt the need to clarify a couple of points,” Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential, said. “We were looking forward to continuing with Ken in 2023, and we recently made him an offer of a contract extension. That offer has never been rescinded, but it was declined by Ken and his team.”

Honda HRC is not one of 10 race teams chartered in the WSX.

And it has not yet been announced for which team Roczen will compete in the inaugural WSX race in Cardiff, Wales that is scheduled in three weeks on October 8, 2022.

“The offer that I got was basically for supercross 2023 and supercross only,” Roczen went on to say. “It was for great money. Everything made sense, and I was very appreciative that that happened. Unfortunately, I made this deal that I had with World Supercross months and months ago. … I was in contract yes with Honda, but we had a mutual agreement that hey, we’re not a big fan of this but for this year, it’s a startup and things like that, that they were going to be okay with it. So, we didn’t worry about anything. And at that point, when we made this deal, I didn’t even have an offer yet or anything for the next year.”

The winner of the last two motocross titles and the 2022 250 East supercross championship, Jett Lawrence is scheduled to graduate into the 450 class with Honda for the 2023 motocross season.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
God save our gracious Queen. Long live our noble Queen. God save the Queen! 

MONTEREY, California – When she ascended to the throne as Queen Elizabeth II following the death of her father, George VI on February 6, 1952, these are the words that every member of the vast British Commonwealth knew as their national anthem.

The official coronation was June 2, 1953, and Queen Elizabeth oversaw a vast British Empire. Through colonization of lands around the world, it was once said, “The sun never sets on the British Empire” because somewhere around the world, a nation or a territory was under British control.

That is why the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, has such a profound effect on many drivers in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“She was a wonderful woman,” four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti told NBC Sports. “That is the best way to describe her, an absolutely wonderful woman.”

Franchitti is from Edinburgh, Scotland, and part of the United Kingdom, which also includes England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

But there are 15 countries part of the British Commonwealth including Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Soloman Islands, Tuvalu, and the United Kingdom.

From 1841 to 1997, Hong Kong was a colony and under British Rule before it agreed to return the massive city to China. South Africa was a British colony until 1961.

The NTT IndyCar Series includes drivers Scott McLaughlin of Christchurch, New Zealand; Scott Dixon of Auckland, New Zealand; Will Power of Toowoomba, Australia; Callum Ilott of Cambridge, United Kingdom; Jack Harvey of Bassingham, United Kingdom, Stefan Wilson of Sheffield, United Kingdom and Devlin DeFrancesco and Dalton Kellett from Toronto, Canada.

Though each nation has a soverign government, Queen Elizabeth II served as the official head of state.

Upon her death, it was the first time those drivers of those respective lands never have had a queen as their official head of state.

Ilott, 23, is among one of the younger drivers in IndyCar. The member of Juncos Hollinger Racing spoke of the magnitude of the moment.

“For me and my mum, she was a symbol of our country,” Ilott said. “She was an icon of what we are, to be British. She was the most British person there was. As a country, her loss is super sad and touched me in ways I couldn’t think of before.

“It’s weird because you would see her on the paper notes, on the coins, you would see her on TV every Christmas day. It was support for the country we will miss very dearly.”

The Monarchy and the Royal Family are one of the things that make the British Empire and the United Kingdom so unique.

Attend an NHL game in Canada, and the Queen’s photo hangs high above the ice in the arena.

“Here’s the simple way with the monarchy, they are there in times of need,” Ilott said. “The country is run by the government itself, but if there is ever anarchy or something, they can step in and take over.

“They are always there. The background support for everyone, whether it is emotional, it’s quite personal to a lot of people in the UK.

“They are the face of me, the face of the country, the face of the flag and for quite a lot of world whether people like it or not.”

Arrow McLaren SP is an IndyCar team that has majority control by McLaren, a racing and automotive brand that was founded by New Zealand’s Bruce McLaren. The McLaren Formula One team is based in Woking, England.

The McLaren Technology Centre was officially opened by the Queen back in 2004, and the team expressed its sadness.

“The team at McLaren Racing mourn the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whilst also remembering her incredible reign. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family and people around the world during this terribly sad time.”

Her Majesty’s death has had an even bigger impact on teams and drivers in Formula One. But many of IndyCar’s top drivers are among the millions mourning the loss of the Queen, who was such a vital part of their culture.

The United Kingdom’s period of official lasts for 10 days though her funeral Monday, Sept. 19.

With the Queen’s passing, her son, King Charles III, has ascended to the throne.

God save our gracious King. Long live our noble King. God save the King! 

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 