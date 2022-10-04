Backfilling its executive structure after last month’s departure of president Taylor Kiel from the NTT IndyCar Series team, Arrow McLaren SP announced roles for Gavin Ward and Brian Barnhart.

Ward, who left his role as Josef Newgarden’s engineer to become AMSP’s director of trackside engineering this season, has been promoted to racing director. Barnhart, a longtime team executive and former IndyCar official, will become AMSP general manager after moving over from Andretti Autosport. Barnhart also will remain the strategist for Alexander Rossi, who will move from Andretti to McLaren next season (and also take over the No. 7 that had belonged to Felix Rosenqvist, who now will have the No. 6).

“This leadership team has decades of racing success, with each bringing their own expertise to the group which will be a differentiator for the team as we grow to a three-car lineup in 2023 and continue to build on our heritage in the sport,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in a release. “Gavin has made a solid impact in the few short months he’s been with the team, and we welcome Brian and the years of

IndyCar experience he brings to the team.”

Ward will oversee the technical performance team of Max Neyron (director of operations), Nick Snyder (director of performance) and Billy Vincent (director of competition).

“I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside the other leaders to continue elevating Arrow McLaren SP and our competitiveness on the track,” Ward said in a release. “Max, Nick, Billy and I have worked really well together this past season, so we already have established an

impressive baseline that will lead to a smooth start for 2023. I’m really excited to see what the team will do and welcome Brian to the team as well.”

In addition to Barnhart being on the radio for Rossi’s No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet, Vincent will handle communications with Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 6. The team is finalizing the strategist for the No. 5 of Pato O’Ward (who previously had Kiel on his radio).

“I’m excited to join McLaren Racing as General Manager for Arrow McLaren SP,” Barnhardt said in a release. “The team has made incredible strides in challenging the top teams for the championship over the past two seasons. AMSP is full of talent, from their drivers to the mechanics and every position in between, and I’m honored to join them.”