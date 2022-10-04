Travis Pastrana leads flag-to-flag in Nitro Rallycross as the series returns to America

By Oct 4, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
Pastrana Nitro Rallycross
Barry Chin / Getty Images
Travis Pastrana waited until the final trip around ERX Motor Park to take his Joker Lap – a longer way around the course that all drivers must do at least once in a race – and came out cleanly to win his first Nitro Rallycross race of 2022. With this win, Pastrana is the third driver to visit Victory Lane in the first three rounds of the 2022-23 season.

“This is the closest to a motocross track,” Pastrana told Katie Osborne on Peacock. “Thank you so much for a beautiful facility. It’s been a rough start to the season and I’m so thankful to be back out here. We had a good run in the side-by-side and now for this. This is much needed.”

Another thing needed was the sense of improvement. And Pastrana earned that affirmation each time he completed a lap around the course.

“I get my lap times read out and they said ‘fastest time of the week,’ ‘fastest time of the week’ (each time around) ” Pastrana said. “This is really special. We’re a long way behind in the championship, but welcome to America.”

In a pre-race press conference, Pastrana said that as Nitro Rallycross heads back to America, it was time for an American to win and he made good on his promise. Pastrana took the early lead over Robin Larsson and let the back of his Subaru hang out, taking risks he might not otherwise take if not for his need to win.

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross

Larsson’s second-place finish completed a perfect sweep of the podium in three rounds. In fact, he has not yet finished worse than second after winning the opening round at Lydden Hill in the United Kingdom and finishing second at Strangnas in Sweeden.

Fraser McConnel rounded out the podium for his best result of the season. He finished fourth in each of the first two rounds.

Last year, Pastrana finished second in this race to Scott Speed before narrowly edging his teammate for the championship.

Andreas Bakkerud crashed in prelims, but rebounded to finish just off the block in fourth. Bakkerud won the second round ahead of his teammate Larsson.

Oliver Bennett completed the top five.

Minneapolis is the first of three rounds scheduled in the United States. Next on the schedule is Glen Helen, Calif. on Octo 30 and then Phoenix at Wild Horse Pass on November 12th. Nitro Rallycross will then head to Saudi Arabia in December to continue their 2022-23 season.

Arrow McLaren SP makes executive changes with new roles for Gavin Ward, Brian Barnhart

By Oct 4, 2022, 10:54 AM EDT
McLaren Ward Barnhart
Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment
Backfilling its executive structure after last month’s departure of president Taylor Kiel from the NTT IndyCar Series team, Arrow McLaren SP announced roles for Gavin Ward and Brian Barnhart.

Ward, who left his role as Josef Newgarden’s engineer to become AMSP’s director of trackside engineering this season, has been promoted to racing director. Barnhart, a longtime team executive and former IndyCar official, will become AMSP general manager after moving over from Andretti Autosport. Barnhart also will remain the strategist for Alexander Rossi, who will move from Andretti to McLaren next season (and also take over the No. 7 that had belonged to Felix Rosenqvist, who now will have the No. 6).

“This leadership team has decades of racing success, with each bringing their own expertise to the group which will be a differentiator for the team as we grow to a three-car lineup in 2023 and continue to build on our heritage in the sport,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in a release. “Gavin has made a solid impact in the few short months he’s been with the team, and we welcome Brian and the years of
IndyCar experience he brings to the team.”

Ward will oversee the technical performance team of Max Neyron (director of operations), Nick Snyder (director of performance) and Billy Vincent (director of competition).

“I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside the other leaders to continue elevating Arrow McLaren SP and our competitiveness on the track,” Ward said in a release. “Max, Nick, Billy and I have worked really well together this past season, so we already have established an
impressive baseline that will lead to a smooth start for 2023. I’m really excited to see what the team will do and welcome Brian to the team as well.”

In addition to Barnhart being on the radio for Rossi’s No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet, Vincent will handle communications with Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 6. The team is finalizing the strategist for the No. 5 of Pato O’Ward (who previously had Kiel on his radio).

“I’m excited to join McLaren Racing as General Manager for Arrow McLaren SP,” Barnhardt said in a release. “The team has made incredible strides in challenging the top teams for the championship over the past two seasons. AMSP is full of talent, from their drivers to the mechanics and every position in between, and I’m honored to join them.”