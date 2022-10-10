IndyCar will hold three open tests in 2023, starting near Palm Springs, California

By Oct 10, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT
IndyCar test Palm Springs
Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

The NTT IndyCar Series announced three open test sessions for the 2023 season, starting in the preseason at the Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California, and a stop at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca just before the season finale.

The first test will be held Feb. 2-3 at the 470-acre property in Southern California that is used by club racers and sports car enthusiasts. IndyCar will use the track’s North Palm and South Palm circuits for a 17-turn, 2.9-mile layout.

The 2023 IndyCar season will begin March 5 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida.

“We liken this to a preseason scrimmage,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said in a release about the Thermal test. “The teams will be doing everything it takes to prepare for a run at the 2023 championship at a new and unique backdrop for the NTT IndyCar Series. The facility is spectacular, and I know everyone at The Thermal Club cannot wait to welcome our paddock.”

“For us, it means every IndyCar fan is going to get an inside look at the best cars in the world on what we think is the best track in the world,” The Thermal Club owner John Rogers said in a release. “It’s a wonderful thing, and we’re very happy it’s worked out with IndyCar and Thermal.”

IndyCar also will hold open tests April 20-21 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and Sept. 7 at Laguna Seca, which will play host to the season finale three days later. The 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California, is planned for a repave that should be completed by June.

IndyCar’s 17-race schedule will include 15 events on NBC: 13 races (including six of the final seven) plus Indy 500 qualifying May 20-21. There also are three races on USA Network and the Toronto race exclusively on Peacock. All races on NBC and USA also will have live simulstreams on Peacock.

FIA says Red Bull is in breach of budget regulations from 2021 championship season

Associated PressOct 10, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT
Red Bull breach budget
ANP via Getty Images
1 Comment

PARIS — Formula One team Red Bull breached F1 budget regulations last season and was guilty of “minor” overspending, the series’ governing body said on Monday.

The FIA announced the verdict of its investigation into whether F1 teams violated the spending regulations in 2021.

Red Bull took note of FIA’s conclusions with “surprise and disappointment.”

“Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit,” Red Bull said in a statement. “So we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.”

Last year, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title on the last lap of the last race. Verstappen clinched his second consecutive title at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The FIA said Red Bull was “considered to be in procedural and minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations” in 2021 but any sanctions would be announced at a later date. FIA did not say how much the team overspent.

Going over the budget cap by less than 5% is considered a minor breach and it appears very unlikely that Verstappen will lose his 2021 title. He beat Lewis Hamilton to the title in a controversial finish to the last race. Under FIA regulations, teams found guilty of a minor overspend breach can be punished with a fine “and/or any minor sporting penalties.”

Another F1 team, Aston Martin, was considered to be in a “procedural breach” of the regulations, FIA said.

“The FIA cost cap administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the regulations,” the body said in a statement.

F1 introduced a budget cap of $145 million last year. The aim of capping budgets was to create a more level playing field and to reduce the spending might of powerhouses such as Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

It was scaled down to $140 million for 2022 and drops to $135 million for 2023, excluding driver salaries and engine costs.

Reports speculated last month that Red Bull went above the budget cap by 5% – or around $7 million – which constitutes a more serious material breach and could be punishable by a ban. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff demanded FIA take action if Red Bull or other teams broke the rule, while Ferrari also complained.

Earlier Monday, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told BBC Radio 4 the team was confident it was under the cap in 2021, and it had been “shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams.”