Seven races, seven winners: Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series could have perfect record of first-timers

By Oct 13, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT
Jacy Norgaard / Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series
0 Comments

Seven races are in the books and three are on tap this weekend for World Racing Group’s Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series as the series concludes their inaugural season with a chance for three more first-time winners.

Winless, Zach Daum holds a 48-point advantage over Bryan Wiedeman, who earned his first Xtreme Midget win in the most recent race for the series on August 27th at Davenport Speedway. Both Daum and Wiedeman achieved their spots with consistency. In seven races, Daum swept the top 10; Wiedeman has six such finishes.

Each can pad their total on Thursday as the tiny .125-mile Port City Raceway kicks off the finale weekend in Tulsa, Okla. On Friday and Saturday, the season closes out on the .2-mile I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.

A little less than $15k is on the line for winning the three races and $10k will be paid to the champion, but the money is secondary to the potential prestige of being named the first Outlaw Midget title holder for the same sanctioning body that hosts the World of Outlaws Sprint and Late Model Series.

Daum already boasts three POWRi National Midget titles, in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

“Hopefully, we can go and win all three,” Daum said in a release. “That would be ideal. We haven’t won in a Midget all year. We’ve given a few away. Not just with the Xtreme deal. I feel like in USAC, too, we’ve given a few away that maybe if the stars aligned should have won. Those hurt a little bit. I’d like to get a couple more wins before the end of the year. Just get something. I hate being the guy that wins the championship but doesn’t win the race.”

“It can be done and there is a model for consistency in that but at the end of the day the only thing that matters in racing is winning. I would really like to get Bundy (Mitchell, his team owner) a win. That would mean a lot to me.

Wiedeman needs to pressure Daum on all three nights. He has not yet won at Port City, but ran second to Buddy Kofoid in a Micro Sprint race in March. He won in that same series at I-44 in October, 2020.

Brenham Crouch also has a shot at the championship, but will need the others to have trouble.

As one of the lowest rungs on the Outlaw Sprints ladder system, most of the winners this season have been in their teens or early 20s. Michael Pickens, 39, is the oldest winner after taking the checkered flag at I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Mo. Winning the season opener at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, N.C., 14-year-old Gavan Boschele is the youngest.

Two female drivers won in the first three round. Taylor Reimer won at Millbridge with Jade Avedisian taking the checkers at Jacksonville (Ill.) Speedway. Altogether, the average age of Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series winners is 22.

As Daum and Wiedeman take center stage battling for the championship, the series has a chance to end with 10 unique winners in 10 rounds. Daum is still seeking his first win and in the next three nights, some great local drivers will challenge.

Cannon McIntosh is perhaps the strongest Midget driver without an Xtreme Outlaw win. He’s won half of the races he started in POWRi National Midgets.

Kyle Jones earned a career-best, third-place finish in the most recent Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series race at Davenport behind Wiedeman and Daum. He also won the recent Midget event held at Port City one month ago. He is also one of five drivers to advance to all seven features in the Xtreme Outlaws.

Read more about Motorsports

Nichols Honda HRC Supercross
Colt Nichols to replace Ken Roczen at Honda HRC for 2023 Monster Energy Supercross
Tomac WSX British GP
Eli Tomac wins WSX British GP with a perfect score
IndyCar test Palm Springs
IndyCar will hold three open tests in 2023, starting near Palm Springs, California

Colt Nichols to replace Ken Roczen at Honda HRC for 2023 Monster Energy Supercross

By Oct 12, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT
Nichols Honda HRC Supercross
Honda HRC
0 Comments

Colt Nichols will join Honda HRC in 2023 as a teammate to Chase Sexton in the Monster Energy Supercross Series after the team and Ken Roczen failed to come to terms to extend their contract.

“I know I’ve been very quiet on here, but it’s been a wild few months since I started riding again In May,” Sexton said on Instagram. “Lots of ups and downs and unexpected things happened but life has a weird way of working sometimes.

“I am very excited for the next chapter with the Honda HRC crew, couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to transition into the 450 class. Can’t wait to learn and race against the best in the business. Let’s get to work!”

According to a press release from Honda, the deal is for Supercross only as brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence race in the 250 class in SX competition. Jett is scheduled to take over this ride when the Lucas Oil Motocross season begins in May, 2023.

“I’m just thankful and blessed for this opportunity to come about,” Nichols said in that release. “It seemed like a longshot at first, and now for it to actually be real, I couldn’t be happier to be joining such a prestigious team and be on a factory Honda.

“I’ve always wanted to ride for this team, and they carry a very large and awesome legacy. I hope I can contribute to that, get some good results and help the team in any way I can. Moving to the 450 class and racing the best guys in the world will be fun and very challenging, but I’ve got a great teammate to learn from. I’m really excited to get to work and get this thing going.”

Nichols’ 2022 season in the 250 class was barely started when he crashed hard in the season opener in Anaheim. The 2021 250 East Supercross champion, Nichols sustained injuries to both arms when he crashed in one of the whoops sections as he moved over to the West division. His injury was suffered in his heat race and he had surgery on his arms later that day.

Nichols was not able to return for the Supercross season and chose to sit out of Motocross to further heal.

Read more about Motorsports

Seven races, seven winners: Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series could have perfect...
Tomac WSX British GP
Eli Tomac wins WSX British GP with a perfect score
IndyCar test Palm Springs
IndyCar will hold three open tests in 2023, starting near Palm Springs, California