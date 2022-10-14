Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward to run F1 practices this season for McLaren Racing

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 9:15 AM EDT
The Formula One team of McLaren Racing will run IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in a pair of upcoming F1 practice sessions.

McLaren said Friday that Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will run next Friday’s first practice session at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Spaniard will drive Daniel Ricciardo’s car for the 60-minute session.

“I’m so excited to be making my F1 weekend debut,” Palou said. “It’s great to be driving in the United States in front of fans that may have seen me race in IndyCar.”

O’Ward will drive Lando Norris’ car in the first practice session at the season-ending finale in Abu Dhabi. The Mexican participated in the young drivers test at that track for McLaren last December.

“I can’t wait to get out on track in Abu Dhabi. I’ve developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year’s car with the team, so it will be a great experience,” O’Ward said.

Palou and O’Ward have both tested the F1 car for McLaren twice since the IndyCar season ended last month, in Barcelona and Austria.

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said. “It’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills on Formula One’s global stage, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not on ultimate lap times.”

In announcing the two IndyCar drivers for the mandatory use of reserve drivers in at least two practices this season, McLaren clearly did not get access to Oscar Piastri earlier than hoped.

Piastri is under contract to Alpine through the end of the year and will replace Ricciardo at McLaren next season. McLaren had hoped Piastri would be freed earlier and perhaps even participate in some practice sessions before the season is over.

The Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team is expanding in 2023 to three cars with Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi set to join O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren tried to add Palou, who signed with the team but ultimately was held to his existing Chip Ganassi Racing contract.

Ganassi held the option on 2023 for Palou, exercised it, and then couldn’t come to terms on a buyout with McLaren when Palou said he was leaving Ganassi. He’ll now finish his Ganassi contract, is permitted to test the F1 car for McLaren and is expected to join McLaren in 2024.

Seven races, seven winners: Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series could have perfect record of first-timers

By Oct 13, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT
Seven races are in the books and three are on tap this weekend for World Racing Group’s Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series as the series concludes their inaugural season with a chance for three more first-time winners.

Winless, Zach Daum holds a 48-point advantage over Bryan Wiedeman, who earned his first Xtreme Midget win in the most recent race for the series on August 27th at Davenport Speedway. Both Daum and Wiedeman achieved their spots with consistency. In seven races, Daum swept the top 10; Wiedeman has six such finishes.

Each can pad their total on Thursday as the tiny .125-mile Port City Raceway kicks off the finale weekend in Tulsa, Okla. On Friday and Saturday, the season closes out on the .2-mile I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.

A little less than $15k is on the line for winning the three races and $10k will be paid to the champion, but the money is secondary to the potential prestige of being named the first Outlaw Midget title holder for the same sanctioning body that hosts the World of Outlaws Sprint and Late Model Series.

Daum already boasts three POWRi National Midget titles, in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

“Hopefully, we can go and win all three,” Daum said in a release. “That would be ideal. We haven’t won in a Midget all year. We’ve given a few away. Not just with the Xtreme deal. I feel like in USAC, too, we’ve given a few away that maybe if the stars aligned should have won. Those hurt a little bit. I’d like to get a couple more wins before the end of the year. Just get something. I hate being the guy that wins the championship but doesn’t win the race.”

“It can be done and there is a model for consistency in that but at the end of the day the only thing that matters in racing is winning. I would really like to get Bundy (Mitchell, his team owner) a win. That would mean a lot to me.

Wiedeman needs to pressure Daum on all three nights. He has not yet won at Port City, but ran second to Buddy Kofoid in a Micro Sprint race in March. He won in that same series at I-44 in October, 2020.

Brenham Crouch also has a shot at the championship, but will need the others to have trouble.

As one of the lowest rungs on the Outlaw Sprints ladder system, most of the winners this season have been in their teens or early 20s. Michael Pickens, 39, is the oldest winner after taking the checkered flag at I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Mo. Winning the season opener at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, N.C., 14-year-old Gavan Boschele is the youngest.

Two female drivers won in the first three round. Taylor Reimer won at Millbridge with Jade Avedisian taking the checkers at Jacksonville (Ill.) Speedway. Altogether, the average age of Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series winners is 22.

As Daum and Wiedeman take center stage battling for the championship, the series has a chance to end with 10 unique winners in 10 rounds. Daum is still seeking his first win and in the next three nights, some great local drivers will challenge.

Cannon McIntosh is perhaps the strongest Midget driver without an Xtreme Outlaw win. He’s won half of the races he started in POWRi National Midgets.

Kyle Jones earned a career-best, third-place finish in the most recent Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series race at Davenport behind Wiedeman and Daum. He also won the recent Midget event held at Port City one month ago. He is also one of five drivers to advance to all seven features in the Xtreme Outlaws.

