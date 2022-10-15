Jorge Martin wins pole for Australian MotoGP as all three divisions set new qualification records

Oct 15, 2022
With a lap of 1:27.767, Jorge Martin topped qualification in the senior division of the Australian MotoGP as records were also set in Moto2 and Moto3. All three previous records stood for eight or more years.

In his first attempt at Phillip Island, Martin eclipsed the record set in 2013 by Jorge Lorenzo. Second-place Marc Marquez also crossed under the checkers with a lap below the old record as the three principal championship contenders line up immediately behind them.

In the latest round of the MotoGP schedule in Thailand, Francesco Bagnaia closed to within two points of championship leader Fabio Quartararo. This week, he rolls off the grid two positions in front of his rival with the third-fastest lap of 1:27.953, which was .186 seconds off the pole. Quartararo starts fifth with Aleix Espargaro slotting in between.

Including Sunday’s Australian MotoGP, three rounds remain on the schedule, which means one of these points’ leaders has an opportunity to set themselves up as the frontrunner for the title.

In a spirited qualification session for the Australian MotoGP, Martin set the early pace in Q2 only to see Bagnaia eclipse him momentarily. Quartararo came close to insinuating himself into the pole mix before getting pushed back to fifth as the time ran off the clock.

In the 2019 edition of this race, the last time the race was run after being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bagnaia finished best in fourth. Espargaro finished 10th. Quartararo failed to complete a lap that season.

The Japanese MotoGP winner, Australian Jack Miller qualified among the top 10 in front of his countrymen.

Additionally, Fermin Aldeguer posted a time of 1:32.233 in Moto 2 to beat that division’s previous qualification record for the Australian GP set in 2014 as Ayumu Sasaki circled the track at 1:35.854 to better Moto3’s previous record set that same year.

Moto2 points leader, Augusto Fernandez was only .073 second off Aldeguer’s time to start second.

Cameron Beaubier was 11th as the highest qualified American rider in the field. Joe Roberts will start 15th.

The Formula One team of McLaren Racing will run IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in a pair of upcoming F1 practice sessions.

McLaren said Friday that Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will run next Friday’s first practice session at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Spaniard will drive Daniel Ricciardo’s car for the 60-minute session.

“I’m so excited to be making my F1 weekend debut,” Palou said. “It’s great to be driving in the United States in front of fans that may have seen me race in IndyCar.”

O’Ward will drive Lando Norris’ car in the first practice session at the season-ending finale in Abu Dhabi. The Mexican participated in the young drivers test at that track for McLaren last December.

“I can’t wait to get out on track in Abu Dhabi. I’ve developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year’s car with the team, so it will be a great experience,” O’Ward said.

Palou and O’Ward have both tested the F1 car for McLaren twice since the IndyCar season ended last month, in Barcelona and Austria.

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said. “It’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills on Formula One’s global stage, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not on ultimate lap times.”

In announcing the two IndyCar drivers for the mandatory use of reserve drivers in at least two practices this season, McLaren clearly did not get access to Oscar Piastri earlier than hoped.

Piastri is under contract to Alpine through the end of the year and will replace Ricciardo at McLaren next season. McLaren had hoped Piastri would be freed earlier and perhaps even participate in some practice sessions before the season is over.

The Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team is expanding in 2023 to three cars with Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi set to join O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren tried to add Palou, who signed with the team but ultimately was held to his existing Chip Ganassi Racing contract.

Ganassi held the option on 2023 for Palou, exercised it, and then couldn’t come to terms on a buyout with McLaren when Palou said he was leaving Ganassi. He’ll now finish his Ganassi contract, is permitted to test the F1 car for McLaren and is expected to join McLaren in 2024.