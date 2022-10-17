Haas F1 owner says Mick Schumacher must score points to keep F1 seat for 2023

LAS VEGAS — The owner of Haas F1 said Mick Schumacher must score some points over the final four races of the season to show he deserves a third season in that seat for 2023.

Gene Haas said Sunday at the NASCAR race in Las Vegas that the F1 organization has spoken to other drivers about next season, but that “Mick’s future is going to be decided by Mick.”

Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. He’s scored 12 points through 18 races with F1 next Sunday scheduled to race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. There are four races remaining on the F1 schedule.

“We’re just waiting. We need Mick to bring some points and we’re trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do,” Haas told The Associated Press. “If he wants to stay with us, he’s got to show us that he can score some more points. That’s what we are waiting for.”

The 23-year-old Schumacher is ranked 16th in the standings out of 20 full-time F1 drivers and has one less race this season than the rest of the field. He missed the second race of the season after a crash in qualifying at Saudi Arabia required a short hospital stay for the German driver.

Kevin Magnussen, who was brought back to Haas this season after his 2021 firing and a year spent racing in the United States, has 22 points and is ranked 14th in the standings.

“We started off the year with resounding success, and I think the middle season wasn’t too good, and we just seem to fall back into our usual way of running,” Haas, the American who also co-owns a NASCAR team with Tony Stewart, told the AP. “We’ve just got to get out of that. And Formula One is so tough. When I started, there was 6 seconds between the leaders and the backend and you had a 107% rule. Now we’re all within 2 seconds, so it’s gotten a lot tougher and there are no bad teams anymore.”

Schumacher’s crashes have tested the patience of Haas and the team leadership.

“In this sport, being kind of a rookie driver, the sport just doesn’t allow it – it’s just too expensive,” Haas said. “If you make any mistakes in driver selection, or strategy, or tire selection, it is costing you millions of dollars.

“I think Mick has got a lot of potential, but you know he costs a fortune and he’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have. Now, if you bring us some points, and you are (Max) Verstappen and you wreck cars, we’ll deal with it. But when you are in the back and you wreck cars, that’s very difficult.”

Asked if Schumacher has the full final four races to prove himself to Haas, the team owner said: “Well, if he wins the next one, he’s in. Somewhere in between there is a gray area.”

The drivers being mentioned to replace Schumacher include Antonio Giovinazzi and, more recently, Nico Hulkenberg, who made two starts this season as a substitute driver for Aston Martin.

A thrilling last lap pass on Francesco Bagnaia gave Alex Rins his fourth MotoGP win in the Australian Grand Prix and his first victory since the 2020 Aragon GP. Marc Marquez rode in Rins’ wake to finish second, pushing the title contender to third. For Marquez, who returned to action only four rounds ago in the Aragon GP, it was his 139th career podium finish – the fifth most in the league.

“It’s amazing to go out with a victory,” Rins said on NBC Sports after the race, referencing the impending departure of Suzuki from the series.

The top three finishers crossed under the checkers less than 3/10ths of a second apart.

Disappointed by failing to win, Bagnaia would have left the Australian Grand Prix with a 23-point advantage and could have clinched the championship in Malaysia with another victory. Falling from first to third, he lost nine points in the process.

Still, Bagnaia entered the race two points behind Fabio Quartararo and gained significant ground in the title chase when that Quartararo crashed on Lap 11 of the 27-lap affair.

Starting from the pole, Jorge Martin got the holeshot as Marquez and the three title contenders, Bagnaia, Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro also leapt from the grid at the front. Bagnaia lost a couple of positions in the first couple of turns, but by the end of Lap 1, he was back in third.

At the end of Lap 1, Bagnaia had a three-point lead in the championship battle, and would hold the advantage for the remainder of the race.

Quartararo was already slipping back through the pack before disaster struck. He fell the seventh in the first four laps before running wide under heavy braking in Turn 4. The mistake dropped him out of the points and back to 22nd, but he still had the potential to ride forward.

Meanwhile, Rins was moving forward from his 10th-place qualification effort. He was inside the to five by Lap 6 and steadily passed riders. Turn 2 was his hot zone as he made passes for position there in three consecutive laps.

Quartararo had just climbed back into the points, running 15th, when he tucked his front wheel in the Southern Loop less than halfway through the race. For the third time in the last four rounds, he failed to score any points. This was the same corner in which Quartararo crashed in 2019, the last time the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix was run before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up front, Bagnaia was climbing into second and his sight set on maximum points for first. On Lap 15, the new points’ leader assumed the lead.

In a seesaw battle, Rins fell to fourth in the closing laps before surging forward once more. On the final lap, Bagnaia led Marquez and Rins until a bold move in Stoner Corner reversed the order.

Bagnaia erased his two-point deficit to Quartararo and leaves Australia with a 14-point lead. Quartararo has held the points lead since Round 5 at Portimão early in the season.

Espargaro finished ninth and is 27 points out of the lead.

Pole sitter Martin faded to seventh at the end.

Marco Bezzecchi in fourth and Enea Bastianini rounded out the top five. With a 42-point deficit, Bastianini remains in title contention, but he will need a lot of help in the final two rounds.

Hoping for a strong run in front of his home crowd, Jack Miller was crashed by Alex Marquez on Lap 9 in Turn 4, which was renamed “Miller Corner” only one day previously.

In Moto 2, Alonzo Lopez beat Pedro Acosta to the line by more than 3.5 seconds with Great Britain’s Jake Dixon rounding out the podium.

The points leader entering the race, Augusto Fernandez crashed early in the race while running third. Ai Ogura assumed the top spot despite a modest finish of 11th.

In seventh, Cameron Beaubier was the highest-finishing American rider.

