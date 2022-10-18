Haas F1 open to considering Daniel Ricciardo, but team says driver must make the first move

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT
Haas F1 Daniel Ricciardo
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
0 Comments

With his Formula One future in the balance, Daniel Ricciardo could be a candidate to join Haas F1 next season, but the team said the driver must make the first move.

McLaren bought out the final season of Ricciardo’s contract after two underwhelming seasons. The popular Australian is currently jobless for 2023.

“If he’s interested in us, he’s not shy to call me up. I am not going to chase him down,” Guenther Steiner, team principal at Haas, told The Associated Press on Monday.

F1 makes its second stop of the season in the United States this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the only American-owned team is one of only two with seats open for next season.

Team owner Gene Haas has given Mick Schumacher the remaining four races to prove he deserves a third year in the seat. If Schumacher is not retained, Haas would join Williams as the only teams with seats still open for 2023.

A crazy summer of free agency moves only included Ricciardo because McLaren wanted him out of his seat. Since he accepted the buyout, several other drivers have either received contract extensions or have made other 2023 plans.

Steiner said no driver has been signed yet for the Haas seat alongside Kevin Magnussen, and that he’s had little contact with Ricciardo since he sent the driver a friendly text during the height of summer speculation about Ricciardo’s job. Gene Haas acknowledged to the AP on Sunday the organization has had conversations with other drivers about Schumacher’s seat.

Ricciardo is not one of them.

“I want him to decide what he wants to do for himself, first, before being talked into something,” Steiner told the AP. “I think he’s a good driver, and I don’t know how he got in the situation he’s in now, but I think he needs to come clean with himself and decide what he’s going to do.”

Steiner finds Ricciardo’s last two seasons perplexing. Although he did score a win last season, Ricciardo has been a tremendous disappointment at McLaren and is consistently outrun by teammate Lando Norris and next year is being replaced by countryman Oscar Piastri, a rookie.

“For us he would be a big hit. He was a race winner and now he is without a job,” Steiner said. “He was a race winner just last year. I rate him as a driver, I have no idea why he doesn’t perform right now. That is for him to figure out.”

As for the open seat at Williams, where Nicholas Latifi is not returning, American Logan Sargeant will make his F1 debut on Friday when he participates in the first practice session. He will be the first American on track during an F1 session since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

Sargeant is a Williams Academy driver currently competing in F2. The Florida native is hoping to fill the Williams seat and become the first American since Rossi in an F1 race.

Haas F1 owner says Mick Schumacher must score points to keep F1 seat for 2023

Associated PressOct 17, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Haas Mick Schumacher 2023
TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — The owner of Haas F1 said Mick Schumacher must score some points over the final four races of the season to show he deserves a third season in that seat for 2023.

Gene Haas said Sunday at the NASCAR race in Las Vegas that the F1 organization has spoken to other drivers about next season, but that “Mick’s future is going to be decided by Mick.”

Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. He’s scored 12 points through 18 races with F1 next Sunday scheduled to race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. There are four races remaining on the F1 schedule.

“We’re just waiting. We need Mick to bring some points and we’re trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do,” Haas told The Associated Press. “If he wants to stay with us, he’s got to show us that he can score some more points. That’s what we are waiting for.”

The 23-year-old Schumacher is ranked 16th in the standings out of 20 full-time F1 drivers and has one less race this season than the rest of the field. He missed the second race of the season after a crash in qualifying at Saudi Arabia required a short hospital stay for the German driver.

Kevin Magnussen, who was brought back to Haas this season after his 2021 firing and a year spent racing in the United States, has 22 points and is ranked 14th in the standings.

“We started off the year with resounding success, and I think the middle season wasn’t too good, and we just seem to fall back into our usual way of running,” Haas, the American who also co-owns a NASCAR team with Tony Stewart, told the AP. “We’ve just got to get out of that. And Formula One is so tough. When I started, there was 6 seconds between the leaders and the backend and you had a 107% rule. Now we’re all within 2 seconds, so it’s gotten a lot tougher and there are no bad teams anymore.”

Schumacher’s crashes have tested the patience of Haas and the team leadership.

“In this sport, being kind of a rookie driver, the sport just doesn’t allow it – it’s just too expensive,” Haas said. “If you make any mistakes in driver selection, or strategy, or tire selection, it is costing you millions of dollars.

“I think Mick has got a lot of potential, but you know he costs a fortune and he’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have. Now, if you bring us some points, and you are (Max) Verstappen and you wreck cars, we’ll deal with it. But when you are in the back and you wreck cars, that’s very difficult.”

Asked if Schumacher has the full final four races to prove himself to Haas, the team owner said: “Well, if he wins the next one, he’s in. Somewhere in between there is a gray area.”

The drivers being mentioned to replace Schumacher include Antonio Giovinazzi and, more recently, Nico Hulkenberg, who made two starts this season as a substitute driver for Aston Martin.