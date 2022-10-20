Force Indy aligns with other teams to field cars for Myles Rowe, Ernie Francis Jr. in 2023

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
Force Indy Francis Rowe
Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment
Force Indy will align with two existing teams for the 2023 season to put drivers Myles Rowe and Ernie Francis Jr. in feeder circuits to the NTT IndyCar Series.

Francis Jr. will drive a No. 99 Force Indy entry for HMD Motorsports in Indy Lights.

Francis, a winner in the Superstar Racing Experience and Trans-Am series, finished 10th in the 2022 points standings in his first Indy Lights season with Force Indy. He will be among several drivers in Indy Lights cars prepared by HMD Motorsports, which won the 2022 championship with Linus Lundqvist.

Rowe will drive a No. 99 Force Indy car for Pabst Racing in the rebranded USF Pro 2000 Championship (formerly Indy Pro 2000) presented by Cooper Tires. The New York native will be moving up from USF2000, where he won five races and finished second in points last season with Pabst (despite scrambling to secure funding).

Rowe became the first Black driver to win in USF2000 with Force Indy during the team’s inaugural 2021 season. Force Indy was formed in 2020 as part of IndyCar’s Race for Equality and Change in a technical support alliance with Team Penske. African-American team owner Rod Reid put an emphasis on hiring Black American men and women in all departments of the team.

Myles Rowe finished second in the 2022 USF2000 points standings as a winner with Pabst Racing (USF2000).

In a release, Force Indy said crew members who worked on Francis’ Indy Lights car last season will be integrated in roles at HMD Motorsports. The team also will transfer cars and equipment to HMD Motorsports as “focus will shift toward establishing a program that sponsors multiple drivers at top teams while fostering additional pathways for diverse talent across the motorsports spectrum.”

Reid also will continue to mentor Francis and Rowe while running the NXG Youth Motorsports diversity program.

“Force Indy already has a lot to celebrate,” Reid said in a release. “In 2021, we made history as the first African American-owned team and driver to win an IndyCar-sanctioned race. Now we are aligning ourselves with two championship-caliber teams as we seek growth and continued success both on and off the track.”

Sergio Perez enters COTA with a shot to give Red Bull Racing another 1-2 finish

By Oct 19, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT
Red Bull Perez
Clive Rose / Getty Images
One round after Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen wrapped up his second championship with his Japanese Grand Prix victory, the focus shifts to getting Sergio Perez a career-best points finish as Formula 1 comes to America for the second time this season for the 10th edition of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

And the team enters with the momentum of a seven-race winning streak. Red Bull Racing teammates Perez and Verstappen have combined to win 14 of the first 18 races in the 2022 season.

Notably, Perez finished runner-up Oct. 9 in Suzuka, gaining three points over Charles Leclerc to ease into second place in the championship standings by a single point. It’s a position he wants to hold onto for the remainder of the season.

“It is really important and crucial (in the Americas races) to have two strong performances, one in Austin and one in Mexico,” Perez told NBC Sports this week via Zoom while he was visiting the ExxonMobil campus in Houston, Texas. “It would be great to get a lot of points in these next two races so we can go into the final two with a bit of buffer.”

Perez has finished second every time in Red Bull’s five 1-2 finishes this season: Imola, Barcelona, Azerbaijan, Belgium and Japan. The additional seven points awarded for first over second would come in handy in any of the four remaining races.

If history can repeat, Perez’s chances of gaining points at COTA are high.

Last year, he entered the United States Grand Prix fifth in the standings before rattling off back-to-back podium finishes in Texas and Mexico. One round later, he was fourth in the Brazilian Grand Prix with his sights set on a top three points performance. An accident in the Saudi Arabian GP and an oil pressure problem in Abu Dhabi denied him that finish, but he tied his previous career-best rank of fourth.

The lessons were not lost on Perez, who knows he needs to consistently outperform Ferrari’s Leclerc in the final four rounds of 2022. The good news is that his momentum from last year has the potential to dominate.

“I had two good races [last year],” Perez said. “I was on the podium on both of them, so I hope I’m able to get everything in place in the final four races. I want to finish it on a high note because I want to start proving we’re a contender for the championship.”

In 18 seasons, Red Bull scored five championships prior to 2022, including four consecutive by Sebastian Vettel (2010-13). Verstappen now has taken the last two, but the team still is seeking its first 1-2 sweep that would bring Red Bull to a new level.

“That would be amazing for the team,” Perez said. “It’s never been done in our history; it would be great to do it for the first time.”

And with Verstappen clinching the title, it’s time for the focus to shift to Perez.

“I expect to get much more support from everyone at the team, to try to get the maximum points for us.” Perez said. “Certainly, I think that if Max is in a position where he can support me, I believe that he will.”

There is not a lot of pressure on Perez for the moment. In May, Red Bull announced a contract extension through 2024 for the Mexican driver and now is the time to make good on that promise.

“It means a lot it’s a great moment for everyone,” Perez said. “We just have to make sure to carry that forward for the next few years.”

