Logan Sargeant poised to become newest American driver in F1 with Williams in 2023

Associated PressOct 22, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas — American driver Logan Sargeant is closing in on Formula One.

The Williams reserve driver will get a seat for the 2023 season if he earns enough Super License points to qualify, team principal Jost Capito said Saturday ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Sargeant can do that by finishing fifth or higher in the F2 feeder series. He currently stands third, but only nine points separate third from sixth in the standings with one race left in Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year old Sargeant would be the replacement for Nicholas Latifi next season, and the first American driver in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015. Formula One hasn’t had a U.S. champion since Mario Andretti in 1978.

“We feel he is ready to race,” Capitol said. “And under the condition that he has enough Super License points after Abu Dhabi he will be our second driver next year.”

Sargeant would leapfrog IndyCar driver and F1 hopeful Colton Herta, who many had targeted as the likely next American driver but has been unable to earn a Super License (which can be a confusing and frustrating process).

American fans and race investors have longed to see an American driver in F1 as the sport’s popularity has boomed in the United States.

“I think it’s great news,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said of Sargeant’s chance to drive next season.

“The American public is really engaged in Formula One. We need an American driver. And not only a driver, but a successful one as well,” Horner said.

Sargeant drove the first practice on Friday for Williams in place of Latifi, and the team announced he’ll get two more practice sessions in Mexico City next week and at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Both sessions could help him earn points toward earning his Super License to race F1.

Carlos Sainz captures pole for USGP in Austin; Leclerc second but facing grid penalty

Associated PressOct 22, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start on pole position for the United States Grand Prix after season champion Max Verstappen finished third in Saturday’s qualifying session that began shortly after his Red Bull team learned that founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died.

Verstappen will still start on the front row. Charles Leclerc, Sainz’s Ferrari teammate, qualified second but must take a 10-place grid penalty for using new engine parts. Every winner in the previous nine races at the Circuit of the Americas has started from the front row.

Verstappen is chasing a single-season record-tying 13th victory. He clinched his second consecutive season championship at the previous race in Japan.

Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had to drive less than an hour after the team was gathered together to be told Mateschitz had died at age 78.

“What he has done for me, my career so far, my life,” said Verstappen, who joined F1 as a 17-year-old with Red Bull’s junior team, then named Toro Rosso. “It’s a very tough day … We tried to give it everything but unfortunately we missed out. But there’s a race tomorrow and we’ll try and make (him) proud.”

Since its founding, Red Bull has won six driver championships and four constructors titles. The team is close to clinching a fifth team championship and could wrap it up on Sunday.

A Verstappen win would tie the season record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. In nine years of racing at the Circuit of the Americas, every winner has started from the front row.

Matesich bought the Jaguar team in 2004 and rebranded it as Red Bull in 2005. He added a second team to the Red Bull stable when he bought the Minardi program renamed it Toro Rosso in 2006 to be a program for training younger drivers. That team is now Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull’s greatest success came with Sebastian Vettel’s four consecutive driver’s championships from 2010-2013.